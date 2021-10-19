| 13.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I drive 280km to college every day because I cannot afford to rent near university’

Jamie McMahon drives from Clontibret, Co Monaghan, to Maynooth University five days a week

Maynooth University student Jamie McMahon spends four hours on the road every day. Photo: David Conachy Expand

Close

Maynooth University student Jamie McMahon spends four hours on the road every day. Photo: David Conachy

Maynooth University student Jamie McMahon spends four hours on the road every day. Photo: David Conachy

Maynooth University student Jamie McMahon spends four hours on the road every day. Photo: David Conachy

Eoghan Moloney

A Monaghan man forced to drive 280km every day to college due to the deepening rental crisis has said he is “frustrated and tired”.

Jamie McMahon (23) has driven from Clontibret, near the Northern Ireland border, to Maynooth University five days a week since in-person classes resumed last month.

The lack of any suitable or affordable accommodation has meant Mr McMahon endures at least a four-hour round journey every day to attend classes.

Most Watched

Privacy