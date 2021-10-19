‘I drive 280km to college every day because I cannot afford to rent near university’

A Monaghan man forced to drive 280km every day to college due to the deepening rental crisis has said he is “frustrated and tired”.

Jamie McMahon (23) has driven from Clontibret, near the Northern Ireland border, to Maynooth University five days a week since in-person classes resumed last month.

The lack of any suitable or affordable accommodation has meant Mr McMahon endures at least a four-hour round journey every day to attend classes.

“I’ve been looking for a few months on the usual websites and I’ve just not been getting anything back. It’s very, very disheartening,” the history and religion student said. “It could be a day where you may only have one or two classes but one of those is a tutorial so it’s really in your best interests to go.”

Mr McMahon and his friend Matthew Campbell, also from Clontibret, share driving duties as neither have been able to find a place to live near the university.

“We’re just looking for anything close to Maynooth at all. The only reply I got was for a place in Clane, which is a bit away from Maynooth and they were looking for crazy money, to be honest,” he said.

“I’m so frustrated and tired. You get home and you’re absolutely drained from the day in college and the journey and to even open the bag again and try to find the motivation to do a bit of study is very hard. It’s an uphill battle for sure.”

He has often resorted to sleeping in a conference centre in St Patrick’s College in Maynooth, where students can pay a fee to use a room for a night, if he has a late finish followed by an early start the next day.

In all, he spends 20 hours per week on the road – which is hitting the students in their pockets. While both he and Mr Campbell work part-time at the weekend in a shopping centre, hotel and bar, the petrol costs are affecting their ability to save for accommodation down the line.

The two students are now teaming up in search of a twin room they can share as they have given up on finding two rooms in or near Maynooth.

The plight of students seeking accommodation has been highlighted recently as it emerged that Mary Immaculate College students in Limerick took to booking rooms in a nearby hotel due to a lack of available housing. Mr McMahon says he knows of students staying in B&Bs or couch-surfing.

Numerous protests have been held in Dublin since September as students voice their outrage at shortages in accommodation. Mr McMahon says Maynooth Students’ Union is trying its best to help but “they can’t just build 500 houses overnight”.

“I thought it would be easier than this to go to college.

“You wake up in the morning and you think, ‘right, I’ve two hours down the road, the day at college and then two hours back the road’. That can be very, very draining,” he said.