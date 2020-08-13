'I can't even go food shopping but I'm expected to sit in an exam hall full of people'

A high-risk Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) student has said she is "stuck between a rock and a hard place" over the college's decision to hold exams on-campus next week.

The college has informed students that those who do not attend the semester one repeat on-campus exams, which begin on Monday, can apply for mitigation.

Exam candidates who have symptoms of coronavirus or have been exposed to the virus through contact with confirmed cases have been told they should not attend the WIT campus and can also apply for mitigation. Equally, the college asked that students adhere to travel restrictions and exercise self-responsibility for preventing the spread of Covid-19.

The institute has informed students via email that all public health regulations, such as social distancing and the wearing of face coverings, will be implemented and protocols for safe entering and exiting the exam hall will be in place.

Candidates will be required to complete a declaration to confirm that they do not have Covid-19 symptoms or have not been exposed to virus contact over the previous two weeks before sitting the exam. The Institute is also limiting all examination halls to a maximum of 42 students per venue.

Despite the safety measures, business studies Emily McDonald (26) said she is unhappy with WIT's decision to hold the exams as she is considered vulnerable due to a number of medical conditions.

Ms McDonald, from Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, said undergoing mitigation is not an option as she does not want her education to be further disrupted due to the pandemic.

"I personally would be classed as a high risk and vulnerable student. The reason I am sitting the exams is because I had to defer them at Christmas due to surgery, and unfortunately I had to have surgery again four weeks ago for the same issue. I'm really stuck between a rock and a hard place because I can't even go food shopping but I'm expected to sit in the hall full of people for two hours from all over the country," she said.

"I'm in my final year, so it's just not an option for me to defer them under mitigating circumstances because it's just uncertain when they'll be again, what format they will be in, and it will really delay my professional progression. I will be sitting the exams at the risk of my own health and safety.

"I know a lot of people online are saying 'if they didn't fail the exam first place they wouldn't have to do this' and 'oh well, they're well able to go to house parties' but not all students are in that situation. As I said I'm high risk, and I didn't actually fail the exam, I had to defer them," she added.

Student Hannah Daniels (21), who is living in Waterford, said she is "really nervous" to sit her exams on campus but that she has "no choice" but to sit the exam or wait another year to finish her degree.

"A lot of my friends are coming from the rest of the country, like Tipperary, and a load of people from Kilkenny and Wexford, places like that. I am obviously in a better situation than a lot of people, but it's just a case of how unfair it is compared to every other college in the country. I'm just really nervous because there will be people coming from all over the country just to sit beside you for two hours, and it's just not an ideal situation because exams are worrying enough.

"I'm in my final year. So I decided to apply for a level seven degree and this is my last year for my level seven, and I want to proceed on to do one year to get my level eight. But if I don't do this exam now, I'm not allowed to go into my final year. So, I have no choice, either I wait until September 2021 to do forth year or I do the exam now.

"I know myself, obviously it is not relevant to me right now, but my mam had cancer, and she actually passed away, but when she had cancer I wouldn't have put myself in a situation where I had to sit in a hall with strangers at the risk of bringing something home to her. It's something that makes me really feel for other people because I just feel really bad because I know if I had been in that situation how upset I would have been."

In an email sent in June, the college told students that the decision to hold the repeat and deferred exams was made in the interest of making the examinations "as familiar as possible" for students and for "maximising their opportunity to perform in the examination."

A statement from WIT said students who cannot attend the exams "will be accommodated through an appropriate mitigation"

It reads: "The Institute would like to clarify that it has advised all students scheduled for repeat semester one examinations that where the student is unable to attend they will be accommodated through appropriate mitigation that will ensure students are not unduly impacted."

It added that the "on-campus exams are an opportunity for those who wish to take an assessment in the format and structure for which they have been prepared" and the college is working to ensure students will be "given the best opportunities to progress in their career without hindrance from Covid-19."

WIT student union vice president for education, Rhiannon Kavanagh, and union president John Fortune, said they are engaging with the college over students' concerns.

"We have raised these queries both to the Institute and the Institute's Academic Council. The decision to hold examinations on campus was made a number of months ago, with the students' best interest at heart," they said.

"The exams were set to mirror the original format of these exams so as to dispel any academic disadvantage. We are aware that the circumstances have changed, and have raised this.

"The decision to have exams on campus still stands, due to a number of logistical reasons. We will continue to work on the students' behalf to ensure any form of mitigation applied is appropriate and takes into account all concerns raised, or concerns still to be raised. "

