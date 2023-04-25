‘I am €45,000 in debt’ – Trinity College PhD students ‘shocked’ as budget funding will not apply to them

A group of counselling psychology PhD students from Trinity College Dublin have said they are “shocked” and “disappointed” after learning that funding allocated to the course in the budget will not come into effect until the next academic year.

Junior Health Minister Mary Butler announced as part of Budget 2023 that €750,000 would be given to support counselling psychology training places.

Despite the funding being granted six months ago, 14 students who are due to graduate this year have learned the HSE intends to make the money available from September onwards, meaning their year will miss out.

They said it is a huge blow after providing “a minimum of 30 months of free labour to the HSE”.

Some of the PhD group have racked up debts of €50,000.

Many are also juggling part-time jobs and parenting while trying to complete the “intensive” three-year course.

Traditionally, counselling psychologists’ courses have not been funded by the HSE.

The PhD students have taken part in clinical placements across the country as part of the course but have received no pay.

Some of the 3rd year PHD Counselling Psychology students at Trinity College. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Some of the 3rd year PHD Counselling Psychology students at Trinity College. Photo: Gerry Mooney

“We receive no reimbursement for travel costs, accommodation, labour, and none of us have been deemed eligible for the HSE pandemic payment for frontline workers, despite working with clients throughout Covid-19,” said trainee psychologist Andrew Crabbe.

“The funding was allocated in the budget and we were thinking we would get it around Christmas. There has been meeting after meeting, and the whole thing was dragged out. We then anticipated we would be getting it around graduation as a form of debt relief. But now we know our year will get nothing.

Others in the class said it was “devastating” seeing their peers in clinical psychology complete the same work while being paid

“This means our graduating class will be the only doctoral psychology cohort in Ireland to receive no payment for our labour this year,” he added.

Due to the lack of trainee places in Dublin, many of the students had to undertake placements in other counties.

A mother-of-two from Co Meath, whose placement was in Tullamore primary care centre, had to commute for 40 weeks.

She said it seems “grossly unfair” that their class “completed thousands of hours of unpaid work for our national health care provider” and will now not receive any funding.

Others in the class said it was “devastating” seeing their peers in clinical psychology complete the same work while being paid.

“I am currently in my final year and I am over €45,000 in debt, and I work two part-time jobs, on top of my college commitments, just to make ends meet,” another trainee psychologist said.

Sorcha O'Brien, Andrew Crabbe and Jessica Lunn at TCD. Photo: Gerry Mooney

“Weekly I wonder if I have enough money in my bank account to cover my public transport cost for placement, let alone have enough money for my daily living expenses.”

At a time when there is a chronic shortage of psychologists in Ireland, the PhD students are urging the HSE to consider funding their year.

According to Trinity’s website, the course is also in negotiations about some places for the next academic year being funded positions.

In a response to queries from the Irish Independent, the Department of Health said the structure of the €750,000 funding is “currently being finalised by officials” and the details will be announced for the 2023/2024 academic year.

“Minister Butler has confirmed that she is focussed on supporting counselling psychology students in an equitable way that delivers value for money,” the department said.

“This funding will be used in such a way as to support strategic workforce planning for the years ahead in order that the counselling needs of the health service are better met.”

The HSE said it had nothing further to add to the department’s statement.