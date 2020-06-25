Hundreds of Leaving Cert students not affiliated to a school receiving contact over calculated grades

Almost 1,000 Leaving Cert candidates who were not affiliated to a school are being contacted directly about calculated grades.

The 923-strong group includes 723 students who studied one subject, possibly on a repeat basis to improve their grade, while the rest studied more than one subject.

It does not include school students who studied an additional subject outside of the school where they were also studying for the Leaving Cert. A separate process is in place for this group.

The Department of Education said that arrangements being announced today seek to include as many out-of-school students as possible.

However, not all of the students involved are guaranteed a grade – and it will depend on what evidence of attainment that they can show to support an estimated mark

Education Minister Joe Mc Hugh said the students in question should look out for an email today, which will have important information about the process they should follow.

The Department’s Calculated Grades Executive Office (CGEO) will seek credible evidence, such as from a grind tutor, but if the student worked alone that won’t be possible.

The CGEO will seek an estimated percentage mark from the source nominated by the student and will decide whether it is acceptable in line with the principles and requirements of the scheme.

Students will have access to an appeal process, which will include independent scrutiny of the process.

Students will also have the opportunity to sit the 2020 Leaving Certificate examinations at a later date, but no earlier than November.

Higher education colleges have put in place a safety net for students in this cohort who have also applied to CAO, and who do not get a calculated grade.

Many will have entered to sit a subject or subjects in order to achieve a minimum grade, such as a H4 in maths, or grades so as to meet the entry requirements for a course.

Where the CGEO does not award a grade, higher education colleges have agreed that the applicant will be granted an automatic exemption in the subject for entry requirement purposes.

However, this waiver applies solely for matriculation/minimum entry purpose, and will not attract points.

