HPAT Results due for CAO Medicine applicants - what this means and what happens next

The results of the HPAT, the admissions test which is used to help select candidates for entry into the undergraduate Medicine degree programmes in the universities, will be issued this Friday, June 19, at 12 noon. To give an indication of the level of competition, last year there were 3,000 applicants for approximately 400 places.

With the arrival of Covid-19 and all the disruption it caused, it seems a long time since HPAT took place, in February, when it was very normal for hundreds of students to sit together in an exam hall.

Candidates will be notified by email when their results are available through their online account. They will see the separate scores for Section 1, logical reasoning and problem solving, Section 2, for interpersonal understanding and for Section 3, non-verbal reasoning, as well as their overall score. Sections 1 and 2 are weighted at 40pc each and Section 3 is worth 20pc. Applicants will also receive their percentile rank, which gives candidates an indication of how they performed against other candidates.

The HPAT score and Leaving Cert results are combined in a weighted formula to give an overall points score (you can find more information on how in the ‘Entry to Medicine’ resource available in the student resource section of the CAO website).

It is this points score which will be used by to determine who will be offered a place on a medicine degree programme.

While excellent Leaving Certificate results are essential to be in with a chance of gaining entry to Medicine, applicants also need to do well in HPAT.

To check how many CAO points a candidate may now need to achieve in order to receive an offer for Medicine it is helpful to view the Entry to Medicine document in the Student Resource section of CAO.ie. This document will give applicants a good indication of how many CAO points were required by applicants who achieved the same HPAT score last year. Remember points change every year and we can never be certain of where the minimum cut off points will fall for any course in any particular year.

Once the HPAT results are released it will become apparent to some applicants that they will not, or are highly unlikely to be offered a place on a medicine degree programme this year, even if they achieve the maximum 625 points in the Leaving Cert

These students may now wish to remove medical degrees from their CAO application and they can do this between now and July 1. If they believe there is even the slightest chance they could get an offer it is worth leaving them on, but they should also be considering other options ahead of July 1.

To be clear, I do not suggest that applicants who are concerned they will receive lower grades as a result of the change to calculated grades removed courses from their CAO for this reason. It was always impossible to know what one would ultimately achieve in their exams and as we move into the new system of calculated grades students may incorrectly feel they know what grades they will be awarded. However it may be prudent to make changes based on a low HPAT score.

Candidates who are still interested in pursuing a career in medicine may wish to consider pursuing Graduate Medicine in the future. This will require the applicant to achieve a 2:1 in a degree in any discipline. Research indicates that graduate medicine students who come from arts backgrounds perform just as well in their studies as their classmates with science or engineering backgrounds. Changes can be made to the CAO until July 1.

Aoife Walsh is a guidance counsellor at Malahide Community School, Co Dublin

