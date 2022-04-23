How Trinity College Dublin opened its gate to women: inside a new exhibition

It’s a bright April morning, the sun and clouds dancing around each other like characters in an animated clock. Rain puddles between the cobblestones in Trinity College Dublin’s Front Square. Tourists queue for the Long Room and the Book of Kells. Dotted around are small giddy groups of formally dressed men and women, ready for graduation. Two women are struggling to take selfies while keeping complicated arrangements of gowns and mortar boards in check. “Will I take one for you?” I ask, peeking inside the large open bag at their feet. “Is that a crown?” It is. A big one. She tries it on. “You’re like Glinda the Good Witch,” I tell her as I hand the phone back. “Congratulations. You look wonderful.”

The sight of a woman graduate with such blinging headgear would have given George Salmon, provost from 1888 until his death in 1904, a full-scale conniption. He famously proclaimed: “Over my dead body will women enter the college.”

In 1895, a petition signed by more than 10,000 Irish women (including Lady Jane Francesca Wilde and Constance Wilde — respectively, Oscar Wilde’s mother and wife) demanded the abolition of the 300-year old ban on women students. In response, the college’s board identified one of the dangers as follows: “If a female had once passed the gate it would be practically impossible to watch what buildings or chambers she had entered or how long she might remain there.”

There was concern too, that education would endanger their femininity, social graces and possibly even their health. Women’s academic ambitions were considered pointless when their social duty was to marry.

Salmon’s successor, Dr Anthony Traill, acted with decent haste, and Trinity admitted its first three female students not long after Salmon’s death: Isabel Marion Weir Johnston and two others in January 1904, followed by a further 47 that September.

But the struggle wasn’t over. A new exhibition, ‘If a Female Had Once Passed the Gate’, marks a centenary of Trinity Women Graduates, founded in 1922 to keep graduates in touch with the university and with each other.

It traces the campaign for admission and the quiet revolution that followed, including achievements of early women graduates and the long struggle for equality by students and staff (the first female lecturer was appointed in 1909, the first professor in 1925).

The official Regulations for Women (1908) is one of the exhibition highlights. Female students were subject to strict regulations, stipulating that they must wear their formal university attire in the college squares and parks unless accompanied by a chaperone. Women were not allowed to live on campus, so Trinity Hall was founded in 1908. Even in the 1960s, women were still refused campus accommodation and had to leave Trinity by 6pm, which seriously limited their ability to study or join societies.

The exhibition features a photograph of former tánaiste Mary Harney, taken when she became the first female auditor of the College Historical Society (Hist) in 1976. Another interesting find is a photograph of the July 1906 graduation of the Steamboat Ladies; students from Oxford and Cambridge universities (which then refused to confer degrees on women) who travelled to Dublin instead. Between 1904 and 1907, hundreds of women made the journey to Dublin to receive their degrees.

Professor Linda Doyle, Trinity's first female provost, in front of the statue of George Salmon, a predecessor notoriously opposed to women students. Photo by Paul Sharp

In tracking the campaign for admission and the battles won in subsequent years, this is an exhibition of firsts as well as a fascinating social history record, with interesting characters such as Olive Purser, who became the first female scholar in 1906, going on to make the college her life. The curator, Trinity Project archivist Ciara Daly pays tribute to the “achievements and hard-fought victories of these women to be acknowledged as equal citizens, students, academics and graduates”.

By contrast with the cultural riches surrounding it in the Long Room, the display cases seem modest, composed mainly of photographs, letters, personal reminiscences and official publications. Yet the images and stories stay with you, such as the photograph of the first women graduates, serious and gowned, with newly changed futures ahead of them, in 1906.

Trinity became first of the historic universities of Ireland and Britain to admit women. Far more recently, Professor Linda Doyle was the first female provost elected since the university’s founding (by Elizabeth I, ironically enough) in 1592. In a neat nod to history, Doyle posed for her first post-election photographs in front of the statue of George Salmon in Front Square.

Suffragette Hanna Sheehy-Skeffington once advised women to “keep patiently battering at the doors of male privilege still obstinately closed. Never still while women yet unfree.”

However, as Doyle notes: “Just because a door opens once, does not mean it remains open. We have lots of work to do to make sure doors are jammed open. During the early wave of the pandemic we saw, for example, fewer women submitting articles for publication in academic journals as more stereotypical gender roles took over. When it comes to Trinity, we need to make sure we do not feel, ‘Well, we have done the woman provost now’. Instead, we need to get to a point where there is nothing interesting about there being a woman provost, or indeed any leadership role in Trinity occupied by a woman — it is just part and parcel of who we are”.

Back on Front Square, the sun is shining and I wonder where the young woman I met earlier — now with a master’s degree from the Faculty of Health Sciences tucked under her arm — is now. I hope she’s wearing her crown. She earned it.

‘If a Female Had Once Passed the Gate’ is free to enter with tickets for the ‘Book of Kells’ from April 28-May 31. The permanent online exhibition, part of Virtual Trinity Library, in partnership with Google Arts & Culture, launches on April 27 at tcd.ie/library