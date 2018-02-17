News Education

Saturday 17 February 2018

How schools will get a 'direct role' in reshaping Leaving Cert

Schools are to get a direct hand in reshaping the Leaving Certificate for a new generation. Stock image
Schools are to get a direct hand in reshaping the Leaving Certificate for a new generation. Stock image
Katherine Donnelly

Katherine Donnelly

Schools are to get a direct hand in reshaping the Leaving Certificate for a new generation.

Following on from the junior cycle reforms, a major review of the Leaving Cert is getting under way. The State curriculum advisory body is involving 40 second-level schools from the outset to get a 'ground-up' approach to change, and avoid the sort of delays associated with junior cycle reform.

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment will launch the review at a conference in Dublin next Tuesday, which will hear an outline of practice in eight other countries, to see how Ireland compares.

The Leaving Cert is criticised for the way it translates into a stressful "points race" for college entry. It has encouraged "teaching to the test" and rote learning, which may help exam candidates pick up points, but at the expense of broader education.

Giving schools a voice at the beginning of the process is a departure from the usual committee-led approach.

Irish Independent

Promoted Links

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News