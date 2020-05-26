How Leaving Certificate students can register for calculated grading and what information is needed

From 10am today, Leaving Certificate students will be able to register for calculated grading.

All Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied students are required to register between 10am today and 10pm Thursday, May 28.

.Some 61,000 students are expected to register on the portal; 58,000 of which are following the Leaving Certificate or Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme, and 3,000 Leaving Certificate Applied Students.

Students will have the option of confirming the level at which they wish to sit each subject, or changing to a lower level.

Upon registering, students must have the following information to hand:

Their Examination Number

Their Personal Public Service number (PPS), which they will use to create a four-digit Personal Identification Number

Email address

Mobile phone number

Once the Department has received all the necessary data from schools, students will be asked to opt in through the portal to indicate if they wish to receive calculated grades.

Education Minister Joe McHugh has urged students to not "leave it until the last minute" before registering for calculated grading, adding, "we need every student to register so that the new system can operate smoothly."

"The important message for Leaving Certificate students is that they must now register by Thursday at 10pm to ensure that they can receive their Leaving Certificate Calculated Grades," Mr McHugh added.

“It is also essential that students confirm their levels at this time so that schools can complete the task of providing information for each student about their expected level of performance in each subject.”

Students can register from 10 am by clicking here.

Online Editors