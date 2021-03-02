| 6.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How dismissal of calculated grades challenge takes heat off Foley amid Leaving Cert planning

Education Minister Norma Foley. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Education Minister Norma Foley. Photo: Frank McGrath

Education Minister Norma Foley. Photo: Frank McGrath

Education Minister Norma Foley. Photo: Frank McGrath

Shane Phelan and Katherine Donnelly

The High Court dismissal of a student’s challenge over Leaving Cert calculated grades process come as a significant boost for Education Minister Norma Foley’s plans for this year’s Leaving Certificate.

Crucially, the ruling recognises a separation of powers between the courts and the education authorities on the issue of how to award ‘calculated grades’.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan also acknowledges that decisions were taken in the public interest last year to maintain public acceptance of the calculated grades system introduced as an alternative to the June Leaving Cert exams.

Most Watched

Privacy