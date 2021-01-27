Homeschool divide: parents say their children's online learning class times vary widely and in quality

A homeschooling divide is emerging across the country as some classes run just two times a week while other pupils are tackling a full timetable.

An Irish Independent survey has revealed that many parents have said that despite huge improvements in online teaching there remains major challenges.

Some parents struggle to provide more than an hour of homeschool for their children as they juggle busy work-home lives.

Other parents revealed they are managing up to five hours a day – and one said she had devoted even up to seven hours homeschooling with her children.

The survey suggests many parents are finding homeschooling and remote learning much easier this lockdown yet others are concerned about children missing out on socialising and exercise.

There are also very apparent disparities in the amount of contact time being offered by teachers, according to the information submitted by parents.

Catherine Hallissey, a senior child psychologist from Kinsale, Co Cork, said just like parents some children are “thriving” with remote learning while others are finding it “a nightmare”.

“There are many reasons for disparities including personal temperament, parents’ working demands, access to devices, reliable broadband and differences from quality of instructions from schools," she said.

“There’s been a dramatic improvement from schools and teachers but it’s not the same everywhere,” said Ms Hallissey who is running online workshops helping parents with homeschooling.

“A lot of children are doing very well with a slower pace of life while other children are missing structure and routine, their friends and their school.

“And it’s much harder for teenagers in secondary school than primary. They have a full schedule of online classes and it’s more tiring to learn online.”

In response to the online survey, one couple who are frontline workers and have a seven-year-old and two children in daycare said they were only managing two hours of homeschooling. Every week their child only has three classes online, each lasting 40 minutes.

The couple said teachers and schools “are doing their very best but we are losing our minds”.

A mother of three national school children said they were taught for five-and-a-half hour days from 9am until 2.30pm.

She felt there was appropriate support from school and there was more structure in this lockdown.

Another mother was finding this lockdown “much more difficult”.

There was too little schoolwork and her three young children were finished within two hours “most of the time”.

She also said she was worried for her children’s mental health and social skills, particularly with one child moving to secondary school.

Another parent said while they were getting more support, the children were suffering emotionally, missing classmates and their teachers.

She was managing four hours homeschool but her six-year-old was telling her she wished the pandemic “was a bad dream” and her children were reluctant to leave the house.

While another mother, an essential health worker, stated she was managing one hour a day homeschooling.

She felt schools were providing “too little” work and it was difficult to manage her job and school.

And a mother of three children aged eight, 12, and 13 said teachers were “not stepping up and delivering remote teaching” in her experience.

But another parent, who is medically vulnerable, praised remote learning and was managing up to two hours homeschooling daily.

One 12-year-old’s work, however, had actually improved by learning at home, his mother stated.

The child, who has dyslexia, had fallen behind in the school environment but had come up with an idea for an app while studying at home.