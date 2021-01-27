| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Homeschool divide: parents say their children's online learning class times vary widely and in quality

Irish Independent’ survey reveals snapshot of education in lockdown

Some children have flourished with online learning during the pandemic while others are bored. Picture posed Expand

Close

Some children have flourished with online learning during the pandemic while others are bored. Picture posed

Some children have flourished with online learning during the pandemic while others are bored. Picture posed

Some children have flourished with online learning during the pandemic while others are bored. Picture posed

Laura Lynott

A homeschooling divide is emerging across the country as some classes run just two times a week while other pupils are tackling a full timetable.

An Irish Independent survey has revealed that many parents have said that despite huge improvements in online teaching there remains major challenges.

Some parents struggle to provide more than an hour of homeschool for their children as they juggle busy work-home lives.

Most Watched

Privacy