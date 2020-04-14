Homes and businesses urged to donate disused laptops to help economically-disadvantaged Leaving Cert students

Homes and businesses in Dublin are being urged to donate disused laptops to help economically-disadvantaged Leaving Cert students to keep up their studies online.

The Tech2Students call has gone out from the social enterprise organisation, Camara Education, and Trinity College Dublin’s Access programme.

The laptops will mainly be distributed to students in schools in the Department of Education’s DEIS programme for disadvantaged communities with no access to technology at home.

They have already identified 20 DEIS schools with students in need.

The campaign, which is supported by ESB, will focus on Leaving Cert students as a first priority.

Michelle O’Kelly, who is Principal of Mercy Secondary School, Inchicore, Dublin said when schools closed on March 12, she knew that her students “were not only on an unequal playing field now because of their DEIS status but also because the digital divide would become compounded and concentrated as we tried to connect with our students in their homes.

She said, very quickly, into their first week using Google Classroom they witnessed this divide: “Leaving Cert students were not logging on as we rang each home the reason was very clear, our students homes do not have laptops, WiFi or space to study.

"While all of the online supports and websites that stakeholders in education have shared with us are great, they are not connecting with our students because they do not have the means to connect with them, they do not have the basic requirements,” she said.

Ms O’Kelly said they had been working with Trinity Access in recent weeks to provide meaningful resources and hardware for their students to ensure that this digital divide dis not disadvantage them further, and in turn

to ensure that third-level colleges were “lucky to welcome such a diverse and resilient group of young people onto their campus.”

She added: “This investment in lT for our students during this time will ensure that our educational world is a much more equitable and diverse place to be as we enter into a new academic year.

ESB staff volunteers will provide logistical support to collect donated laptops from homes or businesses across.

Dublin and Camara Ireland and Trinity volunteer engineers will disinfect all laptops before restoring to factory settings, securely wipe all data from the hard drive, and then load the laptops with a fresh copy of the Windows operating system.

ESB will then deliver the refurbished laptops directly to students allowing them to power on with their studies.

Camara CEO Marianne Checkley said no student should be at an educational disadvantage due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We are appealing to homes and businesses to donate any laptops they have which are no longer used. Through our partner, Trinity Access, we are in contact with 20 DEIS schools that have identified students in need.

“Our overall goal is to get Tech2Students operational across Ireland to assist all those Leaving Cert students who urgently need technology at this crucial time in their education.”

Trinity Access programme director Dr Cliona Hannon said students were doing their best to continue with their education through this difficult time and those without access to a laptop were at a particular disadvantage.

“We believe students and teachers in our partner schools are willing to take on the challenges of remote teaching and learning but they urgently need the right hardware now. This can either be old devices we can repurpose or contributions to enable us to buy laptops.”

