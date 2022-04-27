Historic move as second-level students get seat on State curriculum and assessment advisory body

Second-level students now have a voice at the table of the Government’s advisory body for curriculum and assessment.

In an historic move, the president of the Irish Second Level Students’ Union (ISSU) will have a seat on the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA).

Education Minister Norma Foley signed it into law today, declaring she was “committed to placing the student at the centre of education strategy and policy development”.

The ISSU’s professionalism and profile has risen sharply in recent years and the organisation was a driver of the major changes to Leaving Cert assessment arrangements since the pandemic.

Now, a seat at the NCCA decision-making table gives students a key role in the longer-term reform of senior cycle recently announced by Ms Foley.

The NCCA 26-member council already includes representatives from a range of education stakeholders, including teacher unions, school managers and parents, as well as other interested bodies.

The ISSU appointment will bring a new dynamic to the work of the council at a crucial time.

Work has started on a major overhaul of the Leaving Cert, which includes a proposal that teachers assesses their own students for 40pc of the final marks in each subject.

The ISSU has been pushing for radical Leaving Cert changes and supports the school-based assessment plan, which is proving highly controversial.

Teacher unions, the ASTI and TUI, welcome many aspects of the reform proposals but are firmly opposed to the idea of teachers assessing their own students and have vowed to resist it.

While some aspects of proposed change are due to start from September 2022 and September 2023, the in-school assessment by teachers is a more medium/long-term target that will follow research and school trials.

Ms Foley said today that the important work of the NCCA in the development of curricula would be greatly enhanced by the inclusion of the student voice.

“We have seen in recent years an improvement in the inclusion of student views in education policy making.

“The ISSU played a hugely important role during the pandemic, for example, in the development of solutions to the challenges facing the education system, in particular at Senior Cycle,” she said.

NCCA interim chairperson Professor Mary O’Sullivan said a key principle of the NCCA’s Strategic Plan was “ to actively promote the right of children and students to have their voices heard and included in shaping the curriculum and assessment advice we develop”.

She said the council was moving into a “significant period of ongoing change to the Irish educational system.”

Current ISSU president Emer Neville, who will be invited to the next NCCA meeting in May, described it as “a ground-breaking move”.

She said it recognised “the need to have the voice of students at the table, when important decisions are being made about their education and solidifying their role as key stakeholders in education”.

She said the ISSU looked forward to making a real contribution to the work of the NCCA, reflecting the views of the student members, over the coming years.

Separately, the ISSU is also being brought on to a State Examinations Commission (SEC) consultation body.