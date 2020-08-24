'Higher risk of students cheating in online assessments'

The qualifications standards watchdog has alerted colleges to the greater possibility of students cheating because of the reliance on online assessment due to the impact of Covid-19.

Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI) says an assumed heightened risk to academic integrity, as a result of the move to more continuous and remote assessment, will require vigilance.

Although campuses are reopening, online teaching, learning and assessment will be a feature of the year ahead, with a mix of face-to-face and online approaches.

Concerns about cheating come in a review of how higher education and further education responded to the lockdown of physical campuses in March.

An evaluation by QQI, the regulator for further and higher education and training, found that, in general, colleges stepped up to the unprecedented challenge.

Integrity

QQI chief executive Dr Padraig Walsh said the main point from the evaluation was "a sense of confidence in the quality of the education and training that was delivered for learners under the most difficult of circumstances".

He added: "This was vital in ensuring the integrity of qualifications they have gained during 2020, both nationally and internationally."

However, a QQI evaluation also found that some students were dissatisfied with certain aspects of teaching methods and assessment since the pandemic struck, with marginalised and vulnerable groups particularly disadvantaged.

Looking ahead, the regulator stresses that the effort and resources required by colleges to establish a planned blended format for all programmes in 2020/21 are significant.

According to QQI, Ireland performed well in comparison to other systems internationally, with recognition from Australia for "Ireland's superior level of supports and resources made available to international students".

Among the focuses of the report are the greater opportunities for cheating, as many colleges replace in-person written exams with online exams. It notes that colleges have experience in preventing, deterring and detecting breaches of academic integrity, especially plagiarism, but says there will now be a need for some more robust ways of remotely assessing work.

Irish Independent