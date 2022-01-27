Higher Education Minister Simon Harris promises action on ‘deeply troubling’ levels of sexual violence reported by students

More than 1,100 female students have reported non-consensual vaginal penetration through coercion, incapacitation, force, or threat of force.

It is among the disturbing findings of new surveys on sexual harassment and sexual violence experienced by college students and staff.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris described some of the findings as “deeply troubling” as he promised action to tackle the problem.

He expressed particular concern about the levels of sexual harassment experienced by staff and students, and the sexual violence experienced by female students.

“This is a society wide issue and must be urgently tackled. In 2021, I asked all of the HEIs to publish Action Plans to tackle sexual violence and harassment, aligned with the Framework for Consent, and good progress is being made in implementing these across the sector, but there is much more to do.”

Read More

The national surveys were conducted in April-May 2021, with a total of 7,901 (3.2pc) of 245,000 students and 3,516 (11.7pc) of 30,000 staff responding.

Of the 5,962 students who responded to questions on sexual violence, 14pc said someone had oral sex with them while they were incapacitated and unable to give consent and 7pc said this had happened when they were physically forced to do so.

Of the female students who responded to questions on non-consensual vaginal penetration, 34.2pc (over 1,100) experienced non-consensual vaginal penetration through coercion, incapacitation, force, or threat of force.

In this question, students were asked since they started college, if someone had put their penis, finger or other object into their vagina without consent.

Of the 7,319 students who responded to questions on sexual harassment/hostility, 67pc reported being treated differently because of gender at least once, 63pc experienced offensive remarks and 66pc reported being put down or condescended to because of gender.

More than half of the student participants said they had experienced examples of sexual harassment such as repeatedly being told offensive sexual stories or jokes (54pc), unwelcome attempts at being drawn into a discussion of sexual matters (58pc), or offensive remarks about appearance, body or sexual activities (57pc).

While most students reported feeling safe from sexual violence and harassment at their accommodation and around the campus, one third or less felt safe socialising at night on campus or in the local community.

Most students also said it was likely their college would support them if they made a report of sexual misconduct, and felt it unlikely that they would meet a negative, unsupportive response.

At least half of the students reported seeing three forms of awareness raising on consent, sexual violence or harassment, such as on a poster or social media.

Relatively lower levels of sexual violence were reported among the 2,455 staff members who answered some questions on this topic, and the most common form of unwanted sexual contact was being touched in a way that made them feel uncomfortable, which was experienced by 12pc.

Of the 2,900 staff that responded to the questions in relation to sexual harassment, a quarter described experiencing sexualised comments, nearly one-third described sexual hostility and 60pc described sexist hostility.

Overall, 81pc of staff participants agreed that they felt safe from sexual violence at their college, falling to 72pc of staff respondents who agreed they felt safe from sexual harassment.

Three quarters or more (83pc) of the staff members agreed they would be willing to complete training on disclosures, bystander intervention awareness (81pc), and consent awareness (76pc), if such training was made available by their college..

The national surveys were carried out at the request of Mr Harris with a view to creating a robust evidence base for further policy on these issues.

The survey reports include a number of conclusions and recommendations, which will inform future policy decisions to tackle sexual violence and harassment, including awareness raising programmes and support for people affected by sexual violence and harassment.



In 2021, Mr Harris asked all higher education institutions to publish Action Plans to tackle sexual violence and harassment.

He said good progress was being made in implementing these across the sector, “but there is much more to do”.



The Technological Higher Education Association (THEA) said all its members, which include technological universities and institutes of technology, had robust action plans in place to embed the Framework for Consent. This was launched in 2019 with the aim of ensuring the creation of campus culture which was safe, respectful and supportive. However, the association said there was a need for further investment to fully embed these plans.



Read More