Help is only a phone call away – National Parent and Student Leaving Certificate Helpline is now open

At the launch of the National Parent and Student Helpline 2023 are Shari Irfan, president of the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU), Education Minister Norma Foley and Áine Lynch, CEO of the National Parents Council (NPC). Photo: Mark Condren

Leaving Cert results in hand, school-leavers and their parents or guardians may have questions to which they need timely and solid answers.

The National Parent and Student Leaving Certificate Helpline 2023 – Freephone 1800 265 165 – is open for nine days from today to deliver information and advice to those who need it.

Every year, the helpline handles thousands of queries, with members of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors (IGC) dealing one to one with callers.

An array of issues can arise, including how to appeal an exam grade, what to expect next in relation to the CAO (particularly if a student is worried about having the necessary points and eligibility requirements for a course), non-CAO options, the SUSI grant application process and study abroad opportunities.

The helpline is sponsored by the Department of Education and the Irish Independent/independent.ie and is supported by the National Parents Council (NPC), eir and the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU).

It is a valuable resource, and Education Minister Norma Foley has urged students and parents and guardians to avail of it, saying: “Our guidance counsellors are here to help.”

Guidance Counsellors advice for Leaving Cert students receiving their results

The opening hours of the National Parent and Student Leaving Certificate Helpline 2023 are:

Friday, August 25 10am-6pm

Saturday, August 26 10am-6pm

Sunday, August 27 10am-2pm

Monday, August 28 10am-6pm

Tuesday, August 29 10am-6pm

Wednesday, August 30 10am-6pm

Thursday, August 31 10am-6pm

Friday, September 1 10am-6pm

Saturday, September 2 10am-4pm