College lecturers say protecting against student cheating has become more time-consuming and more challenging in an era of remote learning and assessment.

It is one of the issues to emerge in a survey on the impact of Covid-19 on lecturers in institutes of technology and technological universities.

Key findings highlight a digital divide among students, a significantly increased workload for lecturers, health concerns, as well low morale due to two-tier pay scales.

In the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) survey, 85pc said their job was more difficult, while 11pc said it was of similar difficulty.

Among the 400 lecturers surveyed, 92pc said that the preparation, provision and associated work involved took more time than face-to-face delivery.

The same number of lecturers said the preparing for assessing students was taking more time

TUI president Martin Marjoram said it also emerged that “protecting the integrity of assessment and protecting against plagiarism in an era of remote learning have also become more time-consuming and more challenging.”

The survey also revealed significant gaps around IT facilities, broadband, and training to facilitate emergency remote learning.

Only 42pc of lecturers were satisfied that students had the required technology , not including broadband, to participate in remote learning, while 41pc did not believe that students had the necessary facilities.

One in four (23pc) said they did not have broadband of a sufficient quality to facilitate remote teaching and learning, while 39pc said they had not received sufficient training to deliver online teaching.

On health concerns related to Covid, many reported an underlying health condition or living with a vulnerable person and 29pc stated that they had considered leaving the profession or retiring early as a result of the infection risk.

Assistant lecturers appointed since 2011 are on lesser pay, and 64pc of those survey said it damaged morale among staff.

Mr Marjoram said before the challenges of the current pandemic arose, “the legacy of an era of cutbacks had a severely damaging effect on the educational experience of students and the working conditions of academic staff.”

He said in recent years, the time that staff could provide to students had come under immense pressure, with significantly less opportunity available to interact with students individually or in smaller groups.

He said urgent action must be taken to address the “funding crisis” in the higher education sector.

