Automatic hand sanitisers and PPE have become part of everyday life since Covid arrived and were among the topical issues that appeared on the Leaving Cert Engineering papers.

Higher Level students also had a choice that included robotic assisted surgery, hybrid vehicles, wireless headsets and selfie-sticks. Teachers gave the papers a very positive reception.

In the year that’s in it, candidates who opted for the exam were spared the usual, two-part opening compulsory question.

At Higher Level, instead of answering Question 1 and four out of seven others, students could select any five of nine, which included the traditional opening question broken into two distinct questions.

“You could answer both as part of five questions or you didn’t have to answer either of them,” said Micheál Martin, a Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) subject representatives.

Mr Martin of Castleblayney College, Co Monaghan, said overall it was “great to see the extra choice,” on the paper.

Apart from the wider choice, the format and style of questions was the same. “Questions were well balanced and there was nothing there out of ordinary,” he said. .

He said candidates still needed to pay attention to detail, such as in Q3 and Q5, which involve drawing diagrams. While students might do a great job on the diagram but lose marks because they didn’t finish off with the necessary labelling, he said.

The written paper is worth half of the marks, with the rest going for a project to design and manufacture an urban freight vehicle. This year, students did not have to do a third component, a one-day practical, the marks for which were assigned to the project.

Donal Cremin, an Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative said the higher level paper challenged students to think logically and creatively with an engineer’s mind-set.

He said the “excellent use of graphics and colour continues to enhance experience for the candidates”

In a reference to the question on the use of robotics in keyhole surgery, he said it showed “ the potential of the subject in the wider engineering environment.”

Mr Cremin, of Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra, Rathmore, Co. Kerry said the question on polymers and polymer technology had elements “would have demanded students to think on their feet but the setting was very much in the world they are currently operating in.”

At Ordinary Level, students were asked to answer three of seven questions, covering a wide spectrum from PPE equipment, renewable energy and use of robotics in manufacturing to traditional questions on materials, alloys and properties of materials.

Mr Cremin said the layout and use of graphics was “widely commended by teachers and students.” These candidates also benefitted from the increased weighting applied to the project, to design and manufacture a model eRacer.

