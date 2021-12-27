Half of fee-paying schools raise charges on back of high demand

Fr Aodhán McDunphy and Paddy Smyth, House Master for Junior House and TY pictured with some second year students, in the outside classroom and amphitheatre in the Walled Garden at Cistercian College in Roscrea (Picture Credit:Frank McGrath)

Brexit has been a factor in accelerating growth in enrolments, with a growing number of parents in EU states choosing Ireland so that their children can be educated through English. Photo: Stock image

Fee-charging schools have seen a growth in pupil numbers this year, amid continuing strong demand for places.

About half of the schools raised their charges for the current year, on the back of keen competition.

While fee rises, where they occur, are modest, they reflect a buoyant market for a place in private education.

Read More

Overall, enrolments in 50 fee-charging second level schools around the country have risen to 26,706 in 2021/22 – up from 26,018 last year, according to latest figures from the Department of Education.

Three years ago, enrolments in the fee-paying sector stood at 25,403.

Most of the fee increases this year are seen in schools in the affluent suburbs of south Dublin, which has the highest concentration of private schools.

As well as the growth in enrolments in fee-paying schools, south Dublin has also seen an expansion of the so-called ‘grind school’ sector in recent years, with the opening of the Dublin Academy of Education.

The sector took a hit during the financial crash a decade ago but has since recovered and the figures indicate that it is continuing to strengthen.

Many parents who have the resources are willing to pay for the advantages that money can buy, such as smaller classes and, often, greater subject choice and high-class sports facilities.

Many also value what they see as the social networking benefits of sending their child to schools traditionally dominated by families in elite professions such as law and medicine.

While domestic demand is up, many schools both in the day and boarding sectors, are also benefitting from increasing number of pupils coming to Ireland from abroad.

Brexit has been a factor in accelerating that trend, with a growing number of parents in the EU, as well as from around the world, choosing Ireland as their English-speaking education destination.

Fees in south Dublin schools also tend to be at the higher end of the scale.

Protestant schools, particularly in rural areas, have a much broader mix of socio-economic backgrounds among their pupils and tend to have much lower fees.

Enrolments across second level are rising generally on the back of the baby boom that started in the late 1990s. To cope with the surge, new schools are opening and others are expanding.

While many fee paying schools are at – or close to – capacity and are limited in terms of further growth, the competition for places in the sector is evident in data published by schools under admissions legislation introduced in recent years.

For instance, at €6,600-a-year Gonzaga College in south Dublin, there were 252 applications for 96 places to first year in 2021/22.

Also in south Dublin, there were 221 applications for 105 first year places at Alexandra College day and boarding school for girls, ahead of the 2021/22 school year

At Cistercian College, Roscrea, Co Tipperary, the all boys boarding and day boarding schools, there has been a remarkable bounce back in enrolments since it almost closed in 2017.

Expand Close Fr Aodhán McDunphy and Paddy Smyth, House Master for Junior House and TY pictured with some second year students, in the outside classroom and amphitheatre in the Walled Garden at Cistercian College in Roscrea (Picture Credit:Frank McGrath) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fr Aodhán McDunphy and Paddy Smyth, House Master for Junior House and TY pictured with some second year students, in the outside classroom and amphitheatre in the Walled Garden at Cistercian College in Roscrea (Picture Credit:Frank McGrath)

The school, which opened in 1905, was down to 167 pupils in 201 when its closure was announced, but it was saved by a team of past pupils who mounted a marketing campaign. It has seen steady growth and today enrolments stand at 256.

As well as traditional boarders, the school is attracting a growing number of day boarders from Tipperary and neighbouring counties for whom buses are laid on for the daily commute.