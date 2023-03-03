Greystones pupils enjoy taste of Ukrainian culture in welcoming Spring

ONE year in to fighting in their homeland, there was a moment to pause and usher in brighter days ahead by displaced Ukrainian families in Ireland.

A local primary school in Greystones, Co Wicklow celebrated all things Ukrainian by hosting a dedicated Culture Day marking the first anniversary of the war and putting a spotlight on the rich heritage of 19 of their pupils.

Leading their fellow students in traditional dance, music, drama, food and games, the Ukrainian community joined St Patrick’s National School to celebrate Masliana, one of the brightest and most cheerful holidays in Ukraine to celebrate the beginning of Spring.

Dressed in blue and yellow, children from junior infants to sixth class were given the opportunity to experience traditional activities from playing a dumpling target game, to partaking in a traditional dance class and even eating traditional pancakes.

A drama showcasing traditional heroes, was performed by the Ukrainian students with singing and dancing throughout.

“Cultural interaction on a day like today allows you to communicate without words, at an emotional human level. It has enriched us all today and allowed us a deeper understanding of the amazing Ukrainian traditions and culture”, said Principal Rachel Harper.

“The Ukrainian families living in Greystones shared information and knowledge about the positive aspects of their heritage, traditions and culture.

“It was so uplifting to celebrate the traditions of my home country with all the community in St Patricks in the midst of the difficulties we face,” said Sasha Sydorenko, a parent and organiser of the event.

Last week, to mark the one-year anniversary of the beginning of the war in Ukraine, St Patrick’s NS also designed and wrote individual messages to be displayed on a Tree of Peace in the grounds of Coolnagreina, Tiglin, the home of many Ukrainian families.

In solidarity with their Ukrainian friends, a ceremony was attended by Archbishop Michael Jackson and the Minister for Justice Simon Harris who showed their support for those families who had fled their own country.