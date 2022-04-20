Government urged to crackdown on non-physical abuse of teachers targeted for their sexuality, gender, ethnicity and disability

The Government has been urged to crackdown on non-physical abuse of teachers as ASTI delegates revealed they had been targetted for harassment and online attacks because of their gender, sexuality, ethnicity and disability. A motion from Dublin North West branch on workplace safety was unanimously ratified at the ASTI annual conference in Cork. The union has now sought a full review of Department of Education policies to ensure the protection of teachers under health and safety in the workplace legislation.

Department of Education officials have also been urged to recognise that not all assaults are physical in nature and that it was "abhorrent" for teachers to have to use their own sick leave to recover from such cases of abuse.

The motion was proposed by Daniel Howard of the ASTI's Dublin North West branch.

"I come here today as an openly gay teacher who knows what it is like to suffer homophobic abuse," he said.

Mr Howard said some teachers – he said particularly young teachers - had been targeted because of their ethnicity, their gender, their sexuality and even their disability.

He added many young teachers do not report such abuse because of fears about how it might impact their future career or employment status.

He claimed in some cases, teachers have reported the abuse but received only lukewarm support from school managers.

In one instance, a young teacher raised her concerns with school managers about being the target of disturbing online sexual harassment by some of her students.

"(But) management seemed unwilling to do anything about it.

"Ireland is now the outlier in Europe in recognising that assault can be non-physical.

"Will we have to see Ireland dragged kicking and screaming to recognise non-physical assaults?"

He said it was "abhorrent" that teachers targetted for such non-physical assaults and online harassment have to use their own sick leave if they need time and space to recover.

Mr Howard said teachers had a right to expect protection from such bullying, abusive behaviour and online harassment.

In that regard, developments such as Coco's Law were hugely important in holding people to account for their online behaviour.

ASTI equality committee chairman Philip Synnott paid tribute to Mr Howard's contribution and urged conference to back the motion.

It was adopted unanimously.

ASTI general secretary, Kieran Christie, said that, outside of schools, 2022 had witnessed deeply disturbing instances of violence, particularly violence against women and minority groups.

"This year has been marked, dare I say scarred, by the horrors associated with violence in society and in particular violence against women and members of the LGBT+ community," he said.

"Let us be clear - violence in all its forms and particularly that directed against people because of their gender or sexual orientation is a scourge that must be addressed.

"I am conscious that I am the general secretary of a union that represents a largely feminised profession.

"For our part, we have been pushing the Department of Education for some time to revise and enhance the Assault Leave circular for schools to drag it into the modern age and make it fit for purpose.

"We will not relent on this because everyone is entitled to work in a safe environment and when issues arise, victims should be treated with proper care and respect."

The ASTI official also warned that teachers were now under unprecedented levels of stress.

"Many (teachers) feel that they are becoming very disenfranchised within a career they worked so hard to build.

"(An) enormous occupational stress crisis has developed in teaching and which must be addressed."

Dublin South ASTI delegate Ruth Coppinger pointed out that teachers are now the second greatest sufferers from long Covid-19 after healthcare workers.

She said the fall-out from the Covid-19 pandemic was readily apparent amongst teachers from both "burn-out and fatigue."

"It was freezing in schools (from open windows and improper ventilation) over the past two years - it was an absolute nightmare."

Dungarvan ASTI branch member Michael McGrath said: "Everyone is entitled to a healthy and safe workplace."

He urged members to press for the provision of HEPA filters in schools - equipment which played a key role in protection against Covid-19 since 2020 but which also offers other protective benefits such as reducing air-borne irritants.

Some delegates complained that while they had seen photos of HEPA filters they had not seen one installed in their school.