Government u-turns on plans for Leaving Cert students to return to school after ASTI tells members not to cooperate

The Government has u-turned on plans to allow Leaving Cert students return to school next week.

Leaving Cert Students will now study remotely along with all other pupils until January 31. The issue will then be reviewed.

The move comes after the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland instructed members not to attend classes next week.

The ASTI had instructed its members not to cooperate with government plans to reopen schools for in-person teaching for Leaving Cert students next Monday,

The union says it will only engage in remote teaching from next Monday and has said the decision is based on concerns around health and safety.

This follows an emergency meeting of the ASTI today to discuss plans to reopen schools on Monday with Leaving cert students expected to be in classes for three days every week.

Speaking after the meeting, ASTI President Ann Piggott said: “The ASTI has repeatedly sought sufficient assurances that schools are safe for students and teachers at this time, in the context of the new variant of Covid-19 circulating in the community and the alarmingly high numbers.

“We engaged with the Department of Education and with public health officials today. Unfortunately, the assurances we sought have not been forthcoming.”

However, a Government source said the Department of Education is confident that schools are a safe environment and should be allowed to reopen.

The plan to allow Leaving Cert students attend school three days a week has been met with widespread opposition from teachers, parents, pupils and special needs assistants.

Secondary school principals are pleading with the Government to reverse its decision on the partial reopening of schools as they have “grave concerns” over the safety of staff and students.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan advised the Government that the full reopening of schools would “constitute a very significant additional risk” as the country battles with an unprecedented level of Covid-19 transmission in the community.

In a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, dated January 5, Dr Holohan noted that data received by the National Public Health Emergency Team shows schools are a “safe environment”.

However, given the current epidemiological situation, “significant levels of mobility and linked activity” generated by the reopening of schools would pose too risky, he said.

A Government source said the Department of Education has received further advice from Nphet that "schools will now be safer by default" due to the strict Level 5 restrictions being imposed elsewhere.

