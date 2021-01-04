Government to make decision on whether schools will reopen on Wednesday

The Government will make a decision on whether schools will reopen on Wednesday, said Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

He said that as of now Nphet has not made any recommendations that schools should remain closed and the current plan is they will reopen on January 11.

As a father of three young children, Minister Donnelly said he understand that parents, staff and students want clarity but that these are “big calls” to be made that impact people’s lives.

"We know from the first lockdown it had a big impact on children, particularly children from lower income areas,” he said on RTÉ Radio 1’s News at One.

“We have to allow the experts time they need to examine the latest developments.

“There are ongoing conversations obviously across government and as you were just reporting there the stakeholders are meeting today with the Minister (Norma Foley) and the public health teams.

“However, I think it is reasonable to assume the government on Wednesday morning will make a decision on this.”

He added: “We want to strike a balance between giving the schools, parents and students as much time as possible and making sure we’re making the decision with the most up to date advice.”

