Government announces preliminary inquiry into sexual abuse in religious-run schools

The Government has announced a preliminary inquiry into the issue of sexual abuse in Irish schools.

Victims of historical sexual abuse in schools run by religious orders will play a key role in deciding “what happens next”, Education Minister Norma Foley said.

Ms Foley announced a scoping inquiry to shape the Government’s response.

The inquiry, to be led by barrister Mary O’Toole, SC, is expected to produce a report and recommendations to the minister by the autumn.

Ms Foley outlined details of the inquiry, and the survivor engagement process at its heart, following a Cabinet decision today.

She described it as the first stage of the Government response.

The inquiry follows shocking revelations about sexual abuse at schools run by the Spiritans, formerly the Holy Ghost Fathers, including Blackrock College, which emerged in an RTÉ documentary, last November.

Between November 6 and February 13, the Garda’s Sexual Crime Management Unit received 131 contacts about abuse in Spiritan schools.

Read More

Contacts were primarily from victims but also include contacts from persons who witnessed abuse and from persons on behalf of victims, according to a Garda spokesperson.

Mark Ryan, who detailed the abuse he suffered at Blackrock College in the 1970s, in the documentary, told RTE News at One that he was delighted at the scoping inquiry and he believed it would lead to a full public inquiry.

Ms Foley said the scoping inquiry would have survivor engagement as a central part of its work and it would also be informed by reports and inputs from experts across a range of areas, including child protection, restorative justice.

Critical analysis of previous inquiries including Ferns Report, Commission to Inquire into Child Abuse and the Dublin Archdiocese Commission of Investigation will also be part of its remit.

Ms Foley met with a number of survivors, representatives of survivor support and child protection and other experts in preparing her proposals for Cabinet.

She said it was vitally important that survivors had the opportunity to be heard in full, and with appropriate respect and sensitivity.

“I have said that survivors need to know that there will be a serious response from Government. Today, with the support of Government, I am announcing the first stage of this response,” she said.

Ms Foley commended “the courage of those who have come forward and indeed all of those who have been living with the impact of this abuse for many years.”

She described the revelations as “deeply disturbing and heart-breaking” and said the entire Government was “very conscious of the enormous trauma which has been endured by all survivors of abuse.”

She said views of survivors were integral to consideration of what happens next.

“The scoping inquiry, including survivor engagement process, provide an appropriate way of enabling survivors to give their input, along with the views of experts in areas such as restorative justice and child protection,” she said.

The process would allow the views of those who were most directly affected to be heard clearly, and ensure that the recommendations set out in the final report were informed by the outcomes they sought, she said.

Survivors who wish to register their interest in the survivor engagement process can find details of how to do so at gov.ie/educationscopinginquiry

The process will be conducted by facilitators trained in trauma-informed practice. This engagement will take many forms, including, in the initial stages, a questionnaire, as well as facilitated workshops and individual engagement.

The main purpose of the survivor engagement process is to identify what survivors would like to see happen next, and no one will be asked to provide an account of their experiences at this time.