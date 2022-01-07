Would Taoiseach Mary Lou mean goodbye to subsidy for private schools?

If the polls and the pundits are right the next Taoiseach will be Mary Lou McDonald, who is rapidly winning over the hearts of middle-class parents.

But will they vote for her party with their hearts or heads if they aspire to send their children to fee-paying schools?

The reality is that unless it modifies its policies, Sinn Féin represents an existential threat to many of the country’s 50 fee charging post-primary schools.

If she becomes Taoiseach, she will be the sixth holder of that high office to have attended a fee-paying school – in her case Notre Dame in Dublin’s Churchtown. But she would be the first Taoiseach to lead a party that pledges to end state aid for fee-paying schools. Its stance is clear. In its last general election manifesto Sinn Féin said one of its education priorities is “ending public subsidies to private schools”.

Ending the subsidy, which comes in the form of paying salaries for most, but not all, teachers in these schools, as well as for special needs assistants (SNAs), is a point of principle not just for Sinn Féin but for Labour, the Social Democrats and the other smaller left-wing parties.

Although they are easily stereotyped, the reality is all fee-paying schools are different. Between them they cater for 26,706 students and turned others away because of lack of space. Most are in Dublin but there are also small Protestant schools scattered around the country as well as a handful of Catholic boarding schools outside the Pale.

Some are located in terrific locations such as the Georgian and Victorian buildings in St Columba’s College in the foothills of the Dublin mountains or on the extensive grounds that house Clongowes Wood. But there are also smaller schools that struggle to survive with limited facilities.

Some, but not all, have terrific academic records with very high percentages of students particularly in UCD, Trinity, RCSI and the Dun Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology. Their students dominate the high-demand courses such as medicine and law. Some are pipelines for Ireland’s top rugby players.

The public subsidy is worth €111m at present. If this is removed there are two choices if they want to survive: join the Free Education Scheme or jack up their fees.

Ultimately it costs the taxpayers more for each school transferring to the Scheme, as those in the Free Education category get greater state aid than those charging fees.

Pushing up fees would make the remaining schools even more elitist than they already are. It’s not a runner for most, but it is a possibility for a small number who believe it’s the only way of preserving their traditions and particular ethos. Whatever about the religious ethos, those traditions are also academic, social, cultural and sporting.

A politically sensitive issue for any party, especially a republican one, is to secure the future of Protestant schools. Sinn Féin says it has plans to safeguard minority education but a lot more detail is needed. Discriminating in favour of minority ethos is fraught with legal difficulties. Batteries of lawyers will line up for that inevitable legal and constitutional battle if a Sinn Féin-led administration tries to give them preferential financial treatment.

“If we have to do it, we will put up our fees substantially even though we know we will lose a lot of students,” one very exclusive school told the Irish Independent.

There are enough wealthy parents around — at home and abroad — to sustain a smaller fee-paying independent sector here. The result would be that Ireland would end up with an even more exclusive system like the UK, with schools such as Eton, Harrow, Charterhouse and Rugby. They don’t get state aid, yet their students dominate the upper echelons of the professions and politics. It’s no coincidence that nine of the 15 UK Prime Ministers appointed since 1945 attended fee-charging schools, while six went to state schools.

Ireland may be a less class-stratified society than the UK, yet five of the 11 holders of the Taoiseach’s office over the past 50 years attended fee-paying schools. They are Leo Varadkar (King’s Hospital); John Bruton (Clongowes Wood); Garret Fitzgerald (Belvedere); Liam Cosgrave (Castleknock College); and Brian Cowen (Cistercian College, Roscrea).

The future of these schools could well be decided if Mary Lou McDonald becomes the sixth. As it happens, she won’t come under any pressure from her alma mater as it closed a few years ago, mainly due to financial difficulties.

The next general election will be fought primarily on issues such as housing, health, the cost of living and life on the island post-Brexit. Fee paying schools will be something of a sideshow but what happens to them will be a clear indicator of the kind of society the next government will try to create.

John Walshe is an education consultant, He is former Education Editor of the Irish Independent and was an adviser to former Education Minister Ruairi Quinn