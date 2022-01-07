| 1.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Would Taoiseach Mary Lou mean goodbye to subsidy for private schools?

Sinn Féin leader attended a fee-charging school

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald attended fee-charging Notre Dame in Dublin&rsquo;s Churchtown Expand

Close

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald attended fee-charging Notre Dame in Dublin&rsquo;s Churchtown

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald attended fee-charging Notre Dame in Dublin’s Churchtown

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald attended fee-charging Notre Dame in Dublin’s Churchtown

John Walshe

If the polls and the pundits are right the next Taoiseach will be Mary Lou McDonald, who is rapidly winning over the hearts of middle-class parents.

But will they vote for her party with their hearts or heads if they aspire to send their children to fee-paying schools?

Most Watched

Privacy