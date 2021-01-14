UCAS deadline is extended to January 29

While applications to UCAS — the UK equivalent of the CAO — will be accepted up to January 29, it is certainly not advisable to delay submission until this date.

Those considering studying in Britain or Northern Ireland should be aware that the deadline for the majority of courses is normally January 15 but, due to the school closures in the UK, it has been extended to January 29. The deadline for applications to Medicine, Veterinary, Dentistry, Oxford University and Cambridge University has already passed.

While applications to UCAS — the UK equivalent of the CAO — will be accepted up to January 29, it is certainly not advisable to delay submission until this date. Unlike what happens with the CAO, UCAS will distribute applications to the particular universities as soon as they are received and it is the university that will decide whether or not to offer a place.

The form and process also vary greatly from the CAO and require a lot more work and preparation on behalf of the applicant.

All UCAS applications are made online through ucas.com. Students should first use this website to search for courses and institutions in which they may be interested. Secondly, they should contact the institution to enquire about Irish Leaving Cert entry requirements, fees and any other requirements such as aptitude testing. Students may apply for up to five courses in a normal UCAS application. Applicants are required to submit information about their education including Junior Cert results and Leaving Cert subjects. They should list any work experience they may have and enter personal details. The main difference between a CAO and a UCAS application, however, is the emphasis placed on the personal statement, academic reference and predicted grades. It is unlikely Leaving Cert students will have much experience in the area of personal statements, which benefit from redrafting and input from adults such as parents and teachers (see story, below left). If applying as an ‘individual’, an applicant will be required to enter the email address of a referee. It is essential that the applicant asks permission from the person they would like to be their referee before passing on their email address. The referee can be any person who knows the student well but they should be able to comment on their academic ability, work rate, style of learning and problem solving etc, and most applicants ask a teacher. This person will also be asked to enter predicted grades for every Leaving Cert subject the student is taking. Applicants should check with their school to be advised on how they might collate this information. Predicted grades are quite different for the calculated grades that were assigned to last year’s Leaving Cert class and applicants should understand that predicted grades are the teacher’s best guess at what the applicant might achieve in Leaving Cert and is not a guarantee of what a student would be assigned in the event that calculated grades are used again in 2021. There is also lots of information and advice on how to write references and personal statements at ucas.com. Brexit is now a reality, but Irish students in the UK will continue to be eligible to carry their SUSI grants with them. In the 2019/20 year, there were 692 SUSI grant holders in the UK: 327 in Scotland, 269 in Northern Ireland and 55 in Wales.

Read More