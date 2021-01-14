| 6.9°C Dublin

UCAS deadline is extended to January 29

Aoife Walsh

Those considering studying in Britain or Northern Ireland should be aware that the deadline for the majority of courses is normally January 15 but, due to the school closures in the UK, it has been extended to January 29. The deadline for applications to Medicine, Veterinary, Dentistry, Oxford University and Cambridge University has already passed.

While applications to UCAS — the UK equivalent of the CAO — will be accepted up to January 29, it is certainly not advisable to delay submission until this date. Unlike what happens with the CAO, UCAS will distribute applications to the particular universities as soon as they are received and it is the university that will decide whether or not to offer a place.

The form and process also vary greatly from the CAO and require a lot more work and preparation on behalf of the applicant.

