Third-level learning is a lot different from school

People often say studying for the Leaving Cert is the hardest thing you will ever do, and in some sense that’s true. The broadness of the Irish Leaving Cert, the number of subjects taken and the predominance of written exams as the method of assessment means you have to apply yourself to learning and regurgitating a set curriculum within narrow parameters, and this certainly places a lot of strain and pressure on you.

The good news is that at third level, while it is still important to acquire knowledge, you will need to qualify in your chosen discipline and the approach to learning and study emphasis is quite different.

At university you will take a number of modules each year, generally 12. A number of these modules are compulsory, but you are also given choice and can take other modules from within or outside your degree subject. This gives you control to design your own unique degree and lets you focus on what interests you.

Some students like to take all their modules from within their degree discipline – delving deeper into their chosen subject. Other students take advantage of the range of subjects across the university and broaden their knowledge by taking modules in new areas or subjects of personal interest. Languages, psychology, law and computing tend to be very popular and offer very useful transferable skills after graduation.

How you learn and how you are assessed are also different from school. Third level is much more about active engagement. This is a process whereby you interrogate and question the information you gather from lectures, reading materials and conversations with faculty, tutors and classmates. You will be assessed on your understanding and critical thinking rather than on memorising what others have written before you.

Higher-level education is about the development of the person over and above the academic content. You will work on projects and in teams, learning to collaborate and debate ideas and opinions.

At UCD, to help students on this journey, all our programmes connect peer mentors to first-years. These are older students who meet with you – especially in the early weeks – and guide you. You reach out to them if you need advice around how to approach assessments. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.

The best way to approach third-level education is to jump right in. Don’t worry if you don’t have any of your old pals from school. Most other students are in the same boat. Go to as many things as possible during the first-year orientation and spend time on campus – just to get to know your way around.

There will be sessions on how to find your way around the library as well as how to use the virtual learning environment (VLE). Get to understand these early and you will maximise their use throughout your college life.

Some students find maths a challenge at university. Many degrees include some maths or statistics on their curriculum and if this wasn’t a strength for you at school level, don’t be put off. Most colleges have a maths support centre with experienced tutors who provide classes and individual support for first- and second-year students, tailored to their subject.

Many students choose common-entry or omnibus degrees in broad areas such as science, engineering, business, arts and social sciences. There is a great advantage in these degrees for students who have not yet chosen a career path. Because they are broad in first year, they give students the opportunity to experience different topics – some new, some unexpected. You are not boxed into a discipline too early and have time to discover what is of real interest to you.

Think of college as a place to nurture your curiosity. Take responsibility for yourself and embrace this new world.

Professor Barbara Dooley, is acting registrar and deputy president at University College Dublin