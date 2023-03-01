Thinking about non-CAO options? There’s plenty of traineeships, including dental nursing

Dental nursing is one of the apprenticeships on offer. File photo.

Recent figures showing that only a little over half of Leaving Cert candidates in any year accept a CAO place begs the question about other popular choices.

It means that almost half of school-move on elsewhere, many to post-Leaving Cert (PLC) courses, apprenticeships, colleges in the UK and Europe, or the world of work.

Traineeships are another option. They have been part of the Irish education and training system for more than 20 years. Traineeships are bit like apprenticeships and are developed and delivered by education and training boards (ETBs). The ETBs work in close partnership with representatives and employers to identify areas where skilled workers are required.

A traineeship combines learning in the classroom with experience in the workplace to improve employment opportunities and can lead to an award at the National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ) Levels 4-6 or equivalent. For comparison, PLCs are Level 5 or Level 6. They are between six and 20 months in duration and are designed to include at least 30pc of learning on the job. They can be flexible in their delivery, offering online, face-to-face or blended learning.

To be eligible for a traineeship, an applicant must be a resident of Ireland and have a PPSN number. Traineeships are open to all potential learners over the age of 16 and are free. Trainees may include school-leavers, career changers, older learners, those in employment, and those who are unemployed.

Both traineeships and apprenticeships combine learning with on the job experience, so what’s the difference? Apprenticeships (Levels 5-10 on the NFQ) are longer than traineeships and start with a contract of employment.

Apprentices are paid by their employers and, essentially, become employees released for training, while a trainee is a student who is released for work placement. Trainees in receipt of certain social protection benefits may retain their payment. A training allowance may also be paid.

There are over 75 traineeship programmes available in areas such as business, care, hospitality, finance, sport & leisure, tourism, ICT and media.

Greenkeeping, offering a Level 4 in horticulture over a 48-week programme, is one example. Trainees learn about such areas as horticultural science and hard landscape construction

Dental nursing, an 87-week traineeship with a Level 6 qualification, contains elements such as dental ethics, health promotion and clinical dentistry.

Another is radio production and digital journalism, over 53 weeks, which is accredited by City & Guilds.

It is intended that most trainees will transition to employment. However, some may also wish to continue with their learning.

Not all traineeships will be available nationally at all times, and elements of programmes may vary. For more information on what’s available in your area contact your local ETB or go to www.traineeship.ie