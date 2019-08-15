The Going to College podcast - You've been offered a course, now what?
Going to College is a four-part series helping you to prepare for some nerve-wracking - and exciting - weeks ahead, presented by Síona Cahill, former USI President.
The CAO Round 1 offers are out and to find out what courses are up, what ones are down, and what your options are if you didn't get what you were hoping for, Síona is joined by John Walshe, education columnist with the Irish Independent, Colette Harrison, QQI Manager of Awards and Certification, and guidance counsellor, Betty McLaughlin.
Don't forget, you have a week, until August 23, to make your final course decision so don't rush into it and take your time weighing up what to do.
