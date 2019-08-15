News Going to College

Thursday 15 August 2019

The Going to College podcast - You've been offered a course, now what?

Tammy Rogerson and Aoife Kennedy O'Connor with their Leaving Cert Result Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Tammy Rogerson and Aoife Kennedy O'Connor with their Leaving Cert Result Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Daire Whelan

Going to College is a four-part series helping you to prepare for some nerve-wracking - and exciting - weeks ahead, presented by Síona Cahill, former USI President.

The CAO Round 1 offers are out and to find out what courses are up, what ones are down, and what your options are if you didn't get what you were hoping for, Síona is joined by John Walshe, education columnist with the Irish Independent, Colette Harrison, QQI Manager of Awards and Certification, and guidance counsellor, Betty McLaughlin.

Don't forget, you have a week, until August 23, to make your final course decision so don't rush into it and take your time weighing up what to do.

For more episodes and information, go to Independent.ie/podcasts.

The Going to College series is in association with QQI.

Interactive guide to 2019 CAO first round points, click here

Online Editors

Related Content

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News