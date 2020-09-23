| 8.8°C Dublin

Take a leaf out of our book and avoid 'library anxiety'

Librarian Siobhán Dunne on how to get the best out of college facilities

Trinity College librarian Siobhán Dunne. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Trinity College librarian Siobhán Dunne. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Siobhán Dunne

At the heart of any student's university experience, there's one vital institution - no, not the student bar… the library. But getting to grips with how to best navigate the book-shelves can be a daunting prospect, especially with the introduction of unfamiliar Covid restrictions. To learn more about how to get the most out of your college library, we spoke to librarian Siobhán Dunne, Head of Teaching, Research and User Experience at Trinity College Dublin.

1. Try not to be overwhelmed

You'll soon build up experience of where your collections are and a lot of people end up using the library as a habitat, going back to the same nook and cranny they're comfortable with. A good analogy is that it's a bit like a washing machine - you won't need to know how to use every function and cycle, just the ones that relate to you.