Take a leaf out of our book and avoid 'library anxiety'

At the heart of any student's university experience, there's one vital institution - no, not the student bar… the library. But getting to grips with how to best navigate the book-shelves can be a daunting prospect, especially with the introduction of unfamiliar Covid restrictions. To learn more about how to get the most out of your college library, we spoke to librarian Siobhán Dunne, Head of Teaching, Research and User Experience at Trinity College Dublin.

1. Try not to be overwhelmed

You'll soon build up experience of where your collections are and a lot of people end up using the library as a habitat, going back to the same nook and cranny they're comfortable with. A good analogy is that it's a bit like a washing machine - you won't need to know how to use every function and cycle, just the ones that relate to you.

2. Ask for help

There is a recognised phenomenon known as 'library anxiety' where people are afraid to ask for help. They're in a new environment or maybe they think, 'I should know the answer to this and I don't want to look like an eejit', but I'd really like to stress that there is a person there, a point of contact, and we are here to help. If you're too shy, you can send an email.

3. Use the online resources

Libraries might not be able to run the same physical tours as they would in a normal year but check online for video tours to at least get a feel for what the library looks like, familiarise yourself with the layout and how basic things work - like how to search for a book on your reading list on the catalogue and how to find it on the shelf, reserving books etc. I'd advise every student to look at the library website before starting, just to get a feel for the language (what does 'catalogue' mean?), what type of services you can expect, and information on orientation events.

4. It won't be exactly like the public libraries you might be used to

Books in an academic library get a Dewey number and students might be confused by that when compared to a public library where it's ordered by alphabetical surname. You'll learn how to use the library catalogue and how to translate what you see on the catalogue into how you get it on a shelf. There might also be different borrowing periods, longer opening hours and different limits on how many books you can take out at one time - for example, here in Trinity undergrads can borrow up to ten books at a time, postgrads 50.

5. It's safe to come in...

We are watching the numbers. We have book bins so students who want to return a book can drop it at the entrance without having to come in and self-issue machines to avoid unnecessary contact. Anything returned goes into quarantine.

6... But do try and plan ahead

Check with your library if you need to book a space to collect a book and if you need to make a separate booking to use the library study space. It's a different world this year and libraries have had to drastically reduce the number of study spaces they can offer.

Plan your reading habits and think through what you're going to need. Look at next week's lecture and know what's coming up and plan to come into the library. Don't leave it to the last minute because - perhaps with quarantine delays - it might not be as straightforward as pre-Covid days.

7. Not everything is on the shelves

Some universities will have collections that are hidden and not digitised. For example at Trinity we have a rich archive, manuscripts and a rare books collection that students might not be aware of but could really give them an edge in terms of the authenticity of their own research.

There might also be outside storage, because not all books can be held at the library, so you might have to request a book from storage and then go in and collect it.

Check for other services - for example, we can loan headphones and laptops for those who don't have their own and even direct you towards quieter study areas if needed. Just ask!

8. Be respectful

Don't deface books - the person after you doesn't want to see your handwritten notes on it - and keep an eye on when it's due back. Some universities impose fines, others might say you can't renew any other books until it's returned. Sometimes people might have a bit of a competitive streak and want to hang on to a book longer than they're supposed to - don't do that. These are resources everyone needs to share. And don't hog study space unnecessarily, especially when space is at a premium.

9. Enthusiasm is great - but don't feel you've to read everything on your subject all at once

It's totally understandable that some students might want to get all their books at once and get ahead of the posse but it's best to take a step back. At the start concentrate on core or essential readings and don't worry about anything else. Research and study is not a linear process. If you try to do everything all at once you'll feel completely overwhelmed because there is so much information out there.

10. There's more to what the library can offer than just books

University libraries are very much part of the bigger university environment and it's not just a case of 'here's a book, go and digest it'; there's also lots of user information on how to find, evaluate and apply information. We want to give students the skills not only on how to locate the information they need, but also how to apply it and use it ethically. We have classes on academic integrity, plagiarism, how to search databases... and they run all year.

The library is at the heart of learning and studying and we'd often hear people say it's a life-saver. If you can't work at home, being in the quiet of the library with other people who are doing the same thing offers a shared sense of purpose and can make you study better.

In conversation with Chrissie Russell