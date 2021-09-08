Starting college means leaving your comfort zone – but they’re the best years of your life

Starting college is an exciting yet terrifying prospect. I’ll never forget the sensation I had of butterflies in my stomach travelling from Wexford to Dublin for my first week at Dublin City University (DCU). It was unlike anything I had experienced before. Reflecting now, I’ve had the best years of my life in college and I strongly believe that you can too.

Beginning your university journey will be strange after lockdown. You will get the greatest opportunity in almost two years to meet new people and to make new friends. While much remains uncertain, one thing we know for sure is that you will decide what the next year looks like for you.

There are some huge differences between second- and third-level education. The first you will notice is that most courses do not have as structured a timetable as you had in school. You may only have 15 hours of classes per week, spread across four or five days. You will need to get used to a lot more independent learning and study. You’ll also find there are various ways that you can approach an assessment, having the freedom to combine your own opinion with research to create compelling essays.

This style of learning may take a while to get used to, but there are many supports available to keep you on the right track. Resources, such as the Maths Learning Centre in DCU, provide free maths tutorials for students while college writing centres can help you construct the perfect academic essay.

One of the most enjoyable differences is that you will meet a lot more people with similar interests and values to you. Although many of us left school with lifelong friends, it’s refreshing to meet new people on your course and you’ll be surprised how you can develop meaningful relationships so quickly.

Making friends at college may seem intimidating, but everyone you meet will be just as keen to make friends as you are. One of the best ways to do so is to get involved. At DCU, student life is an inclusive and welcoming environment, with more than 140 clubs and societies from which to choose. The incredible sporting facilities mean you can continue excelling in your current sport, or start a completely new one, at any level.

Alongside our clubs, there is a huge range of student societies to satisfy any interest or community, such as snowsports, LGBTA and baking. We promise that you can find your tribe, gain new skills and enjoy so many incredible experiences.

It’s no understatement to say that starting college means leaving your comfort zone, especially given the last 18 months we’ve endured. Thankfully, there are so many great supports and resources that can help you along this new journey. There are student support teams offering a wide range of services such as financial aid, counselling, disability support, commuter support and more.

Read More

Students’ union officers have all been through the college, and are there to represent the needs of current students, to push for positive change and to give them a helping hand.

So ask us if you are uncertain about anything. We’ll all be hosting some great events to kickstart the new year!

As we leave this pandemic with great uncertainty, those of you entering college for the first time are about to embark on the most epic journey of your life. You have a blank canvas, and you can define what the new normal will look like for you.

By keeping an open mind, leaving your comfort zone and trying new things, you will truly flourish. Students’ unions are here to support you all the way through.

Terence Rooney has completed the four-year DCU Global Business degree and is DCU Students’ Union president 2021/22