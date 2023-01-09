Private colleges have both CAO and direct-entry courses, as well as plenty of clubs and societies to join

The CAO includes courses in publicly funded institutions, such as universities, technological universities, institutes of technology, and teacher training colleges, and in private colleges.

Importantly, as well as offering entry via the CAO, private colleges have degree programmes for which application is made directly to the college, and with no points requirement.

Most private colleges are in Dublin, with some in other cities including Cork, Limerick and Galway. Well-established names include Griffith College, DBS, Portobello Institute and Dorset College.

Private colleges are smaller than universities, technological universities and institutes of technology, and many students prefer that. But they still provide clubs and societies and other social activities third-level students would expect. They offer full- and part-time courses, with qualifications at Level 6 (higher certificate), Level 7 (ordinary degree) and Level 8 (honours degree).

Many of the degree programmes are very popular and cover a breadth of areas including law, computing, business and creative arts.

CAO courses in private colleges are generally available on lower points than would be required for a similar course in university.

In 2022, Law in Trinity College was 589 points in CAO Round One, whereas Law in Griffith College was 242. Griffith College graduates are eligible to sit the Law Society of Ireland, Final Examinations (Part 1) and its degree is recognised by the Honorable Society of King’s Inns.

An example of a course for which application for entry is made directly and which is not available on the CAO, is the Portobello Institute Level 8 three-year degree in PE Teaching. Graduates may then apply for the Professional Master of Education (PME) in PE Teaching in UL or in the UK.

The fees regime differs between the publicly funded and private sectors. In publicly funded colleges, students (other than those covered by a grant) are required to pay an annual contribution towards administrative and exam costs which, for the 2023/24 year, will be reduced by €500 (to €2,500) for families on incomes of between €60,000 and €100,000. Students may also be asked for other levies, such as towards sports facilities, but tuition fees are covered by the State.

Private college students, whether on a CAO or a direct-entry course, pay tuition fees, ranging from c.€3,250 to c.€6,500 per year, depending on the course and the college. Fees between €3,000 and €7,000 per year are tax deductible at a rate of 20pc. No tax can be claimed back on the student contribution charge in publicly funded institutions for one student in a family. However, families who pay the student contribution for more than one student in a year can claim tax relief on the second and subsequent contributions.

Taking all this into account, the cost difference between a publicly funded institution and a private college is smaller than many people expect.

However, private college students are generally not covered by Susi, and usually will not qualify for the grant or have fees covered by the State. According to Susi, courses in the following colleges are not eligible: American College, ICHAS, CCT, DBS, Dorset College, Galway Business School, Griffith College, ICD Business School and Portobello Institute.