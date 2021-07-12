Pressure for places on many CAO courses intensifies 

Medicine, nursing and pharmacy have all seen an increase in CAO applications.

Pressure for places on popular college courses has intensified since February, according to latest CAO data.

New figures confirm that final applications to the CAO stand at 84,526, up from 79,176 after the standard, February, deadline, and from 77,831 this time last year.

It means increased demand across a swathe of courses, over and above what was already evident in the spring, with inevitable hikes in CAO cut-off points.

As well as late applications, the data reflects the course preferences of those who have changed their mind since February and of 5,729 who applied by February but had not entered their choices.

In terms of where students’ interests lie, the overall picture is broadly similar to what emerged in February, with huge increases in demand for traditionally high points courses.

This is attributed to a Covid effect, with many applicants aiming high in a year when Leaving Cert students had the choice of accredited grades, based on teachers’ estimated marks, and/or sitting exams.

Most school-leavers opted for both forms of assessment in one or more subjects, and where there is a difference in results, they will be credited with the better.

That is expected to lead to grade inflation, but as well as that, the CAO has seen an increase in applications from across the EU, as well as from Britain and Northern Ireland, and other non-EU countries.

Applications from other EU countries stand at 5,256, up from 4,646 in February and more than double last year’s figure. This is put down to Brexit, although it is impossible to predict the likely uptake of any offers.

There will be extra college places this year, but it remains to be seen how far they will stretch to meet the aspirations of applicants.

While the average, year-on-year increase, in applications is 9pc, the additional demand for many courses is well into double digits and that is where the pressure for places will be most acute.

As usual, most applicants are pursuing honours degree (Level 8) courses, with 77,356 first preferences, up 8pc from 71,322 this time last year.

There are 42,161 applicants for ordinary degree/higher certificate (Level 7/6) courses, up 5pc on last year.

More than half of the applicants, 43,978, changed their mind about course choices and/or their order of preferences since May, broadly in line with proportions in other years.

Medicine, nursing and pharmacy are among the health sciences disciplines showing the strongest year on year growth in applications, up 20pc, 15pc and 23pc, respectively, all well ahead of average.

Notwithstanding the 20pc rise in first preferences for medicine, competition has eased little since February, probably reflecting the results of the Hpat aptitude test. First preferences stand at 3,655, down from 4,031 in February.

Architecture, agriculture, veterinary, biological sciences, computing, arts, environment-related courses, social sciences, journalism and hygiene-related courses are also among the areas with surges in interest this year.

One discipline showing a sharp rise since February is business, with more than 1,000 additional first preference applications bringing the figure to 9,835. However, at 3pc, the increase in demand still lags behind the average.

Law has taken a hit in popularity this year, with first preferences down 8pc on July 2020, to 2930. While applications have grown since February, it was a small rise of 158, from 2,772.

Meanwhile, teaching courses and those linked to transport are among those seeing a downturn in interest.

Trends in applications for any discipline are only a guide, and the level of demand for individual courses in a study area can be much higher or lower than average .

At UCD, the country’s largest university, the strength of STEM degrees this year can be seen in the 20pc increase for first preferences for its engineering programme, along with a 14pc bounce for its science entry route.

Meanwhile in another example for demand for individual courses, applications for its architecture programme rose by 60pc, to its highest ever number.

Overall, first preference applications for UCD are up 13pc on 2020, to a record 10,265. Out of its 37 entry routes to degrees, 31 have recorded an increase in first preferences

UCD deputy president and registrar Professor Mark Rogers, said to support this growing demand, with appropriate Government funding, they hoped to increase places in many high-demand courses in the coming academic year.