Number of CAO places to rise by 500 on Friday amid best Leaving Cert results in history

The number of CAO places being offered on Friday is to rise by a further 500 in the hope of steadying the turbulence stirred up by the best Leaving Cert results in history.

Medicine, nursing and business are among the areas where more places are expected to open , over and above what’s already been announced.

It’s all part of a Government attempt to ensure that disappointment is at a minimum when the first round of college offers issue.

College admissions officers and the CAO are currently engaged in the annual number-crunching to decide on the offers, and the new places will feed into that process.

The additional 500 places are on top of the 1,250 announced last week as the official response to the exceptional circumstances this year.

That followed an initiative pre-dating Covid-19, which will see 1,415 more places coming on stream this this month in areas including engineering, computing and science, where there are shortages of graduates.

But that was deemed to be not enough.

The Cabinet approved the additional intake today amid ongoing concerns that about the impact of the 4.4pc inflation in Leaving Cert grades this year.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris update his Government colleagues on the state of play in efforts by colleges to increase capacity.

He met the Higher Education Authority and representatives from universities and institutes of technology, to discuss where additional places could be provided and that they were given flexibility to see where most demand lay.

The high Leaving Cert grades of 2020 translate into high CAO points, which means competition for places will be even keener, particularly among high demand courses with a small intake.

On top of that, the inflated 2020 grades have put CAO applicants competition the basis of Leaving Certs from previous years at a disadvantage and they say they should not be unfairly treated.

About 360 of the 1,250 places announced last week are going to high demand course such as medicine, nursing, post-primary teaching and law.

