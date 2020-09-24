NUI Galway warns students they could be expelled for breaches of Covid-19 restrictions, on or off campus

NUI Galway students have been warned they may be expelled for breaches of Covid-19 guidelines.

NUI Galway has warned students that they could be expelled for breaches of Covid-19 related public health restrictions, either on or off the campus.

As the new academic year gets underway, the university has sent an email to students warning of the dangers of parties or other risks associated with the pandemic.

The email, effectively an updating of its Code of Conduct, was issued by the university’s Dean of Students, Professor Michelle Millar.

In one section, students are told to “socialise safely and call out reckless behaviour” and be warned of the consequences of breaking the rules.

“Given the seriousness of this pandemic, we won’t hesitate in dealing with any breaches of public health guidelines in line with our Student Code of Conduct (which has penalties up to and including expulsion),” it states.

The email notes that in other countries, universities have closed because student parties broke guidelines and spread Covid-19.

A major Covid outbreak at Scotland’s Glasgow University being reported today, is being linked to recent Freshers’ Week activities in two student residences.

Already 124 students have tested positive and, with 600 other people self-isolating, the actual number of infections is expected to be higher.

Scotland's national clinical director, Prof Jason Leitch, said he was "very concerned" about outbreaks at several universities.

Today’s email to NUI Galway students warns: “I know most of our community want to socialise safely, but given the health dangers of actions that go against the public health advice, we will be invoking the code of conduct for any breaches.”

In general terms, the Code of Conduct advises students that they are “required to behave in a manner which enables and encourages participation in the educational activities of the University and does not disrupt the functioning of the University.”

It adds that it is the “duty of its students at all times to behave, both inside and outside of the University, in a way which does not bring discredit to the University.”

Students are also warned that “claims of ignorance of the provisions of this Code or other University policies shall not be entertained as part of any investigatory or disciplinary process”.

Examples of breaches of the Code of Conduct include behaviour that endangers the welfare of the individual or others, conduct likely to disrupt teaching, exams, study, research, or administration of the university, failure to comply with reasonable instruction(s) or behaviour that could damage the good name or standing of the university.

The Code of Conduct also has a section on the “wider community" brings breaches that occur outside the university’s grounds within its remit.

”The University, at its discretion and determination will deal with complaints brought by members of the public to the University in respect of student behaviour under the procedures set out in this document,” it states.

