No points: Door open to university degree course

No points are required for a programme at TU Dublin, which comes with the guarantee of a place on a course of choice at the university next year for school-leavers - and others - who complete it.

Applications are open until September 18 for school-leavers from disadvantaged communities, who may not have received a CAO offer and are wondering about what higher education choices they now have.

Called the Access Foundation Programme (AFP), it offers a gentle start in higher education, allowing students to build up skills while also exploring what is the best degree option for them.

There are about 150 places on the course, about half of which now go to school-leavers, with the remainder taken up by adults returning to education. When it started 10 years ago, it was aimed at adults, but in 2015 it opened to school-leavers and their numbers have been growing since. As Leaving Cert results are released, there's about 25 places still available for school-leavers.

To be eligible for the course, applicants have to meet a number of the standard criteria used to measure socio-economic disadvantage, such as family income, attendance at a DEIS school and whether their parents went to college.

Normally, eligibility is based on meeting three of six criteria, but, due to Covid, TU Dublin has relaxed the rules and it is sufficient to tick two of the six boxes. This is partly because of the difficulties people may have in obtaining official documentation to support their application.

There is no minimum Leaving Cert requirement and AFP Co-ordinator Johanna King says applicants go through an informal interview. "It is about being ready and being suitable for the course," she says.

Students take six compulsory modules and two optional modules each semester. Optional modules are chosen from areas of Science, Engineering, Business, Social Science, Art and Computing, depending on the student's areas of interest.

Students also learn how to research and write academic work, and improve their communication and information technology.

To pass the programme, participants need to pass all of the individual modules. On average, about three in four participants (75pc) complete the programme and are offered a place on an undergraduate course at TU Dublin. The array of choice includes Biomedical Science, Engineering, Law, Marketing, Business, Culinary Arts, Interior Design, Photography, Early Childhood Education and Construction Management.

Students receive guidance on course options and have the opportunity to apply for at least three Level 8 and three Level 7 programmes from the wide variety available at TU Dublin. According to Ms King, most of the students get their first choice, and usually the one deemed most appropriate for them.

Since 2010, 500 AFP graduates have taken up undergraduate courses across the breadth of TU disciplines with many going on to complete postgraduate and PhD programmes.

