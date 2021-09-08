My road to college: ‘I planned to do mechanical engineering, but after first year I specialised in design and manufacture’

When Jason Carroll was studying for the Leaving Cert, design and communication graphics (DCG) was his favourite subject, so he thought mechanical engineering was the right college choice for him.

He opted for the Common Entry Engineering programme at the University of Limerick (UL).

The 19-year-old fondly recalls visiting the UL campus for an open day and the lasting impression it had on him. “I liked the campus and sports facilities in UL,” he says.

Jason was one of the Leaving Cert Class of 2020 and he started in UL a year ago. A module in the second semester reaffirmed Jason’s love for drawing: the class was tasked with designing and drawing a car and he thoroughly enjoyed the entire process.

While he went in with the idea that he would specialise in mechanical engineering, that module changed his mind. Because the course is broad entry, it acts as a gateway to a number of different pathways, allowing for specialisation from second year on.

Jason has opted to pursue the BEng in Design and Manufacture for the remaining three years. While maths was never his favourite subject, “it has shown me how you can use maths in the design process.”

From Rathcoole, Co Cork, Jason found doing his first year of college online very difficult. He had some lectures on campus every third week during semester one.

He says “the course moves at a fast pace; it was a big step up. It was hard to stay focused each day at the laptop. It’s almost as if you’re on your own trying to do it.

“It was very different from what I was expecting. It was very hard to make friends, I’ve only seen people in my course once or twice. I was the class representative and I hardly knew anyone.”

Nonetheless, he has really enjoyed helping his peers as class representative and would happily opt for a team leadership role.

With colleges re-opening, he is looking forward to getting on campus and focusing on his specialism.

Graduation is three years off, but Jason thinks he “would like to be involved with the design and manufacture of machinery and the drawing side of things.

“I worked on a farm the last few years and it was nice to see what was involved with creating the machinery.”