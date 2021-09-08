My road to college: ‘I had no Leaving Cert – and now I am studying architecture in university’

Conor Levingston made his first career move at 14 when the schoolboy soccer star went on a trial to Birmingham City FC.

It is the stuff childhood dreams are made of and Conor, a one-time Gorey Rangers player, headed off at the end of Junior Cycle after being spotted by scouts.

After the Birmingham trial, Conor was snapped up by Wolverhampton Wanderers: “I signed the contract on my 15th birthday,” he says. Conor went on to play for the under-16s, under-18s and under-23s.

He didn’t get to tog out for the first team, and at the end of a five-year contracts, he returned home.

“I was disappointed obviously, but not too down about it. I knew I was going to end up alright and coming back to Ireland was a bit of a change.”

Conor was 20 at the time and he took a bit of break to think about his future and started working in a local factory.

“I enjoyed it, working with lads I was friendly with but I knew it wasn’t something I wanted to do. I wanted to go back and play football.”

Bohs manager Keith Long came knocking and, in December 2018, he signed Conor up. He’s been there ever since, playing midfield, but because it was part-time, and with training in the evenings, Conor felt the time was ripe to return to study.

“I had no Leaving Cert and I wasn’t sure what road to go down. I always had an interest in architecture and that field. I did a bit of research and found an Architectural Design and Technology course at Bray Institute of Further Education and I got on it.”

It’s a Level 5 programme and over the course of his year there, Conor realised that architectural technology was the area that really interested him.

“It also gave me a good insight into what college courses I could hope to get on,” he says.

With eight distinctions, Conor went straight into one of the places reserved for further education graduates on TU Dublin’s Architectural Technology honours degree programme, where the 23-year-old is about to enter second year.

He is still playing with Bohs and balancing his studies with his sporting commitments, thanks to a TU Dublin elite sports scholarship.

“As an elite student athlete in TU Dublin, your support network is endless, all you have to do is ask, and they’ll do their best for you. They assign you an academic mentor and if I had an issue, for instance, with time, they would speak to the lecturer on my behalf and would come to a solution.

“First year was an extremely enjoyable and rewarding year for me, and although with Covid-19, we didn’t get to be fully hands-on with the course, I feel my IT skills have improved greatly.”