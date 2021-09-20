Creagh College Leaving Cert student Dilon Walsh [18] from Gorey who received 613 points pictured after students gathered at the school. Picture: Frank McGrath

More than 3,600 CAO applicants received a college offer today in CAO Round Two, and many are celebrating their top course choice.

A total of 4,135 offers - 2,859 for Level 8 (honour degree) courses and 1,276 for Level 7/6 (ordinary degree/higher certificate) programmes - were made to 3,619 applicants.

Among those receiving Level 8 offers,1,346 got their first preference course, while among Level 7/6 offer recipients, 1,063 applicants received their top choice .

The second round saw 1,452 applicants receiving an offer for the first time, while some applicants may have received two offers today, one at Level 8 and one at Level 7/6.

Applicants receiving a second round offer have two days, until Wednesday, 22 September at 3pm, to accept.

The second wave of offers comes as campuses start welcoming first years for orientation activities, with tuition starting next Monday.

Students who have already accepted an offer in CAO Round One now have to choose between the courses. Accepting a new offer will automatically cancel a previous acceptance.

If this is an applicant’s first offer, they can accept this offer and this will not prevent them from receiving a higher preference course in a later offer round if they are deemed eligible.

However, most offers have been issued at this stage and this may be the only offer that they will receive.

Round Three offers will be available Tuesday, September 28 and the CAO will continue issuing offers until mid-October including, potentially, to students whose appeals against Leaving Cert results are successful.

The State Examinations Commission (SDERC) announced last week that it would have the appeal outcomes by Friday October 8. CAO Round Five is on Tuesday October 12.

There are 200 CAO courses with ‘available place’ advertised on the cao,ie website. These are courses for which there was not enough demand from eligible applicants.

This facility is free to existing applicants, and open to new applications for a fee of €45. Available Place offers are issued as part of a normal CAO round.