Majority of private school students did not get their first choice of college course in today’s CAO offers and over half of students considering appeals - survey

The majority of private school students did not get their first choice of college course in their CAO offers today, a new survey has found.

A Studyclix.ie survey conducted between 2pm and 4pm which received 1,015 responses from sixth year students found that 69pc of students in private schools did not get their first choice course.

Nearly half (48pc) of public school and 42pc of Deis school students said they did not get their first choice.

“I know there has been a lot of talk in the media this week that students in certain private schools were penalised unfairly by the calculated grades system,” said secondary school teacher and Studyclix.ie founder Luke Saunders.

“I would not be too quick to attribute the higher number of private school students not getting their first-choice course solely on this. From looking at data in previous years, there is evidence that many students in private schools will target higher points courses and so a higher percentage of those not getting their course would not be unheard of,” he added.

Over half (57pc) are considering appealing their grades.

“I am surprised to see that more than half of students we surveyed who missed out on their first-choice course are now considering appealing their grades. Students cannot appeal the grade their teacher or school awarded them but rather can only appeal the accuracy of the data transfer of results, from your school to the Department of Education,” said Mr Saunders.

6pc of students are considering pursuing legal action and 73pc of students are “anxious” about going to college during the pandemic.

Over half of students said that “lower than expected” grades meant they missed out on their first choice and 24pc said that an increase in the points needed meant they missed out.

The vast majority of sixth year students, 73pc, said that they are anxious about going to college during a pandemic and 19pc said they were “extremely anxious”.

A staggering 91pc of respondents said that they think college fees should be lowered for the year ahead due to restricted access to campuses and over half said that the pandemic affected them financially.

8pc of respondents said that they lost their part-time job.

66pc said that they plan to go to college this autumn, while 11pc said that they have not made a decision as to what they will do and 3pc said that they will defer their college place.

