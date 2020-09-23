Logged on: The essential guide to remote learning

Incoming college students have been told that their classes will be delivered online for at least the first semester, if not for a year or more. But what will this mean for freshers and how can they make the most of their experience?

Sinéad McCrohan has just finished her final year of business studies at Dublin City University. Last February, she, her classmates, and over 70,000 other students were expecting to have their last few months of lectures with their friends and classmates. In March, lockdown snatched away their last few months of college and forced them into online learning.

It was a big adjustment. "I had to adapt to the reality that I'd be finishing my final year from my kitchen table," McCrohan says. "The lecturers were great in organising extra class time, and group work with our classmates moved online too. In some ways, this worked better because we stopped having to work around everyone's timetable and when they could make it into college in person. The quality of information was just as good but, instead of a lecturer standing in front of us with slides, the slides were online and the lecturer would speak from a box in the corner of the screen."

Whether in work or education, we all have days where we want to stay in bed - especially during the dark days of lockdown - and McCrohan says she was no different. "On the days that I wasn't feeling it and needed a duvet day, I was able to do my college work from bed." Now working as part of DCU's student recruitment team, McCrohan says that colleges and universities across Ireland are working to ensure that remote learning will be as engaging as possible. "The universities and students' unions are also doing a lot to ensure that there will be lots of opportunity for social engagement, so you can reach out to your classmates through online breakout rooms and chat." Ultimately, learning online is a different proposition to in-class teaching, but students should not feel daunted, says Professor Mark Brown, head of the National Institute for Digital Learning at Dublin City University. "Online learning is more self-directed and autonomous, with the learner expected to take more responsibility for their own learning," Brown says. "It means that they have to be organised. A lot of learning already happens outside the classroom, so an online learning experience that is well-designed is not trying to replicate the face-to-face model. Instead, it should create opportunities for learners to engage with each other, ideally through small groups. It can be a lonely experience if you're not proactive in finding fellow classmates, so we want learners organised and connected with their classmates and institution online." Dr Alison Hood, dean of teaching and learning at Maynooth University, says that blended (or hybrid) learning in third-levels will combine in-person and online elements. "The idea is that the in-person classes maximise the value of things that should be done in the classroom and the online classes address content that can be mastered without having to be physically present." Of course, not all students will have access to all the technology they need, with reliable broadband a particular issue for some staff and students. Indeed, it's an issue in a household where three or four people might be working or studying at the same time due to pressure on bandwidth. It's an issue that most third-levels are acutely conscious of, but students should immediately inform their lecturers if they're having trouble. "In order to mitigate against these potential barriers, staff are providing less bandwidth-intensive resources and additional asynchronous materials which do not require access to the internet at specified times," says Hood. Dr Terry Maguire, director of the National Forum for the Enhancement of Teaching and Learning in Higher Education, urges students not to be nervous. "We know that distance and online learning works best for the student who is realistic about their learning needs, is willing to engage, has clarity around their learning outcomes and is open to asking for and receiving support," she says. "Institutions know it's not just about lectures and assessments; it's also about creating that sense of belonging within the education community and helping students to develop as people. There has never been more support available to students. Reaching out is not a sign of weakness, it is a sign of strength. Don't let the current context stop you from becoming who you intended to be at the end of your studies." Free online course DCU's National Institute for Digital Learning, DCU Students' Union and the Irish Universities Association have put together a new, free online course: A Digital Edge: Essentials for the Online Learner, designed to support students to master how to learn online. See https://www.futurelearn.com/courses/a-digital-edge-essentials-for-the-online-learner