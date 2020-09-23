| 8.8°C Dublin

Logged on: The essential guide to remote learning

With lectures delivered online in the months ahead, students need to get to grips with a new way of doing things

Peter McGuire

Incoming college students have been told that their classes will be delivered online for at least the first semester, if not for a year or more. But what will this mean for freshers and how can they make the most of their experience?

Sinéad McCrohan has just finished her final year of business studies at Dublin City University. Last February, she, her classmates, and over 70,000 other students were expecting to have their last few months of lectures with their friends and classmates. In March, lockdown snatched away their last few months of college and forced them into online learning.

It was a big adjustment. "I had to adapt to the reality that I'd be finishing my final year from my kitchen table," McCrohan says. "The lecturers were great in organising extra class time, and group work with our classmates moved online too. In some ways, this worked better because we stopped having to work around everyone's timetable and when they could make it into college in person. The quality of information was just as good but, instead of a lecturer standing in front of us with slides, the slides were online and the lecturer would speak from a box in the corner of the screen."