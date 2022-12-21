Leaving Cert 2023 students: Useful things to do over the Christmas break

Many Leaving Cert students will welcome the Christmas break to rest and recuperate. Some will use this time to start preparing for the mock exams, which for most begin towards the end of January. Others will be preparing for important upcoming deadlines.

If a potential CAO applicant has not opened their CAO account, this is an ideal time to do so. There is an early bird offer (€30) for applicants who open an account by 5pm on January 20. After that, and up to February 1, it is €45.

To open an account, students should log on to cao.ie/apply and enter some personal details and pay the fee. If they wish, they can put in some CAO courses but this is not necessary right now. The most important thing is getting a CAO number. Applicants should store the number and password in a safe place because they will need it throughout the year.

The Christmas break provides an opportunity for intending CAO applicants to research courses. The CAO website allows students to search courses at different institutions. When you find a course you want to learn more about, click on the link and it will bring you to the university web page outlining the details of the course. As a guidance counsellor, I would recommend trying out the CAO’s new personalised handbook. Here you can filter courses that you like and save them to look at later. This is a new facility offered by the CAO and can be done on the phone, laptop or tablet. You can even save the handbook on your home screen of your device.

The deadline for restricted courses is February 1. Restricted courses involve additional assessment procedures, e.g. a portfolio for an art degree. Students thinking about applying for restricted courses should spend time over the break researching them and might also want to prepare for the additional criteria.

Another upcoming deadline is for the HPAT application. Registration and payment must be completed by January 20 at 5:15pm. Applicants must have their CAO number before they can open their account. The cost is €152.80. Late registrations will be accepted until January 30 at 5.15pm, but there is an additional fee of €7.

Leaving Cert candidates should take some time off over the break. For anyone studying over the period, I would recommend using exam papers. Try to familiarise yourself with the layout of the paper. How many marks is each question worth? What is the time allowed for each question? Take the time to do some questions while timing yourself and without the textbook or notes. Then students can use the marking schemes to correct their work. Marking schemes and exam papers can be downloaded on examinations.ie.

*Donnchadh O’Mahony is a guidance counsellor at Loreto College, St Stephen’s Green, Dublin