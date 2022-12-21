| 7.1°C Dublin

Leaving Cert 2023 students: Useful things to do over the Christmas break

Donnchadh O'Mahony

Many Leaving Cert students will welcome the Christmas break to rest and recuperate. Some will use this time to start preparing for the mock exams, which for most begin towards the end of January. Others will be preparing for important upcoming deadlines.

If a potential CAO applicant has not opened their CAO account, this is an ideal time to do so. There is an early bird offer (€30) for applicants who open an account by 5pm on January 20. After that, and up to February 1, it is €45.

