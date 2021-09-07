Leaving Cert 2021: What you need to know about filling in the AP1 form

Take detailed notes to help you with your AP1 Form

Candidates viewing scripts in school will need to complete the AP1 form manually.

If they are viewing online they should fill in an AP1 comments box online.

Guidance for school-based candidates:

1) Request an AP1 form and leave it outside the viewing centre with a pen and note pad.

2) If you discover an error take a photograph of it. You will not be able to take any notes inside the centre.

3) If you are concerned that you may not remember why you marked this section as an error (especially if you have found a lot of them) you may wish to leave the centre to make a note and then return. Always record as much detail as possible.

4) Do this as many times as necessary until you have worked through the entire paper.

5) Return your paper to the organising superintendent.

6) Transcribe notes from the rough work page to the AP1 form, in as much detail as possible and request that the form accompany your appeal.

Candidates viewing online should take detailed notes/screen shots and use these when filling in the AP1 box.