Leaving Cert 2020: I haven't applied to college, what can I do?

If you haven't yet applied for higher or further education, it is easy to do so, and there is a wide variety of pathways, writes Aoife Walsh

Life changer: &lsquo;For anyone leaving school, they should consider NLN, it&rsquo;s brilliant,&rsquo; says Chloe Daly. &lsquo;It has changed my life.&rsquo; Expand

It is still possible to make a CAO application through the Available Places facility on the CAO website, cao.ie. These are college places that have not yet been filled and are available both to new applicants to the CAO as well as those who are already in the system. The list is added to and updated as offers are accepted and declined, so check back regularly.

The facility is currently closed for updating and will re-open for applications from Monday, September 14. New applicants can apply for any listed course that interests them by making a CAO application for a fee of €45. Applicants who are already in the CAO system can add Available Place courses to their list of preferences for no fee. Remember to ensure you add them in order of preference and leave in place any courses you still wish to be considered for.

