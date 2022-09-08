It’s not too late to apply for a Susi grant… but do it now

IF YOU plan to attend further or higher education, the Susi grant is the main source of state financial assistance.

The priority closing date for new applications passed in July, but it is not too late to apply. Pre-July 9 applicants received a guarantee that funds would be in place for the beginning of term. For one reason or another, many applicants do not meet the July deadline. While there is still time to apply, successful candidates will find their funds may not be ready for the start of the academic year.

Anyone even considering third level who thinks they may be eligible for a grant should make their application now. If they subsequently decide not to attend college or defer their place, then their funds will not be drawn down.

Susi is means-tested and applications for 2022-2023 are assessed on gross income from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

Positive changes to the scheme this year include a €200 across-the-board increase in the grant. The qualifying distance (between home and college) for the “non-adjacent” grant has also reduced, from 45km to 30km. The income threshold for the standard rate grant has increased by €1,000 for 2022/23.

Application is online, through the susi.ie website. Intending applicants should begin by completing the “eligibility reckoner” on susi.ie – which will give a good indication of eligibility.

Once an application is submitted, it can be tracked online. There is plenty of help available through the Susi helpline as well as its social media channels.

While Susi is the main form of State financial assistance, there are other potential sources of funding.

Student assistance fund

This can be accessed directly through the college (often the access or student services office) and is available in all publicly funded third-level institutions. It is intended to assist students with both temporary and more ongoing financial issues. It can be used for costs such as rent, food, travel, and other expenses. You must be registered in the college before you can apply for this funding.

In particular, lone parents who are studying on a part-time basis are encouraged to apply as extra funding has been made available for this cohort.

Fund for students with disabilities

This is to enable students with disabilities to access equipment to support their learning. It is available to students from further education to post-doctoral level. This money is released to the disability department of the college, so if you think you may benefit from this type of support you should contact the disability office at the institution you will be attending. Interested applicants can also contact AHEAD for more information.

1916 Bursary

This supports students from groups who are significantly under-represented at third level, including students from disadvantaged backgrounds, mature students, students with a disability, members of the Traveller community, students from ethnic minorities and those moving from further to higher level education. Funding is normally €2,000 or €5,000 per year. This year funding, of €1,500 per student, is also being made available for those who meet the criteria for the bursary but were not high enough up the priority list for either a €2,000 or €5.000 payment. The once-off bursary is in recognition of the exceptional circumstances that incoming students will experience when starting college in 2022/23 and the impact of Covid-19 on family incomes of students from the target groups.

Applications for a 1916 Bursary should be made directly to the college. More information can be sought the third level institution or on HEA.ie

Back to Education Allowance

The Back to Education scheme supports students who are unemployed, are a lone parent, are receiving certain payments from the Department of Social Protection or have a disability.

Academic scholarships

Many institutions offer financial scholarships or bursaries to the top-performing students at Leaving Cert each year. In some institutions, the student must apply to be considered. However, in most colleges any student who achieves above a certain level in the Leaving Cert will be awarded an entrance scholarship automatically. There will be more information on the college websites.

Credit Union scholarships

There are a large number of scholarships and bursary funds available from a range of sources, some of which may have already closed for application. However, one very large and popular scheme is the credit union membership scholarships. Most credit unions offer a scholarship for attending third-level to their members each year. Contact the institution where you hold your membership or see creditunionplus.ie for more information.

St Vincent De Paul Scholarship

This is for students of any age who face difficulties accessing third level as a result of financial issues. Students should first apply for all available funding and seek more information on this support by contacting their regional SVP office. More Information on funding third level can be found on

HEA.ie/funding