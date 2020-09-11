‘It was a bit embarrassing. Everyone knew I had played football in England, my friends were in university and I was repeating the Leaving Cert’

Bidemi Afolabi, pictured at Trinity College, where he will be completing his Masters in Pharmacy. Picture: Arthur Carron

Bidemi Afolabi started college on a course that was not his top choice of Medicine, when an offer of a different kind came along.

The keen soccer player had been togging out with Bray Wanderers since 2012 and was spotted by UK scouts. He left college and ended up with Oxford City FC for about two years, but an injury meant his contract wasn’t renewed.

He was subsequently approached by Linfield FC in Belfast but became increasingly anxious about the uncertain nature of football careers.

Bidemi was back in Dublin when a Linfield offer came through, but something else caught his attention around the same time: his school Chemistry book, lying in the wardrobe.

He picked it up and it got him thinking and soon he was enrolling in Rathmines College to repeat his Leaving Cert.

“It was a bit embarrassing. Everyone knew I had played football in England, all my friends were in university and here I was repeating,” he says.

Bidemi, who came to Ireland from Nigeria with his mother through the asylum process, had originally studied for Leaving Cert at Clongowes Wood College, Co Kildare, where he attended for six years after being selected for a scholarship.

Taking on some new subjects for the Repeat was a challenge. “You have to do a two-year syllabus in one year, but I did well.”

Medicine was his top choice again, followed by Pharmacy and he secured a place studying the latter.

His talents were recognised in Trinity when he became a recipient of the Laidlaw scholarship,which aims to help students to develop strong research and leadership skills.

More recently, he married his Pharmacy studies with pursuit of a business idea for brand advertising on bicycles, through the Trinity Launchbox programme for student entrepreneurs.

“I am passionate about being an entrepreneur, and I will practice in pharmacy — on the retail end — I like talking to people.”

Online Editors