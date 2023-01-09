‘I’m looking forward to becoming a music teacher – and the religion aspect covers more than you’d think’

It was inspirational teachers who fired Sarah Moore’s passion for music and education. Now she is following in their footsteps.

At primary school, she recalls how Ms Sayers used to finish classes playing a guitar, and guitar lessons offered by the school got Sarah into music.

Sarah’s parents didn’t progress beyond Junior Cert, but they were keen for their children to do the Leaving Cert and also to go beyond that, if they wanted to do so.

The 19-year-old from Swords, Co Dublin, is now fulfilling their dream, as well as her own, as she pursues a Bachelor of Religious Education and Music at Dublin City University ( DCU).

In secondary school, Sarah’s music teacher pointed her towards the degree programme, because she had done it herself. Graduates are qualified to teach religious education and music to Leaving Cert higher level.

Sarah finds the religious education side of the course very interesting. “It covers a lot more than you would think,” she says.

She attended a school linked to DCU Access, an outreach programme in communities in north Dublin supporting students from under-represented groups to attend third-level education.

While participation in the access programme would have facilitated DCU entry on lower CAO points, Sarah did not need to rely on the waiver.

“I got the points for my course. I was so excited to become the first person in my family to attend third-level education and my parents were over the moon too,” she says.

This year, Sarah was surprised and delighted to receive an email saying she had been awarded the Stephen Moran Music Memorial Scholarship, one of 23 talented students recognised by DCU Educational Trust through scholarships carrying the names of alumni.

Now in third year, Sarah is loving the course and college life, although because she is studying music, there are additional expenses. That is why, on top of her part-time job and Susi grant, the scholarship was very welcome.

“One big cost for me is lessons. I came into my course as a largely self-taught guitar player because I couldn’t afford lessons,” says Sarah.

“It means I need to take additional lessons to learn how to play classical guitar. It is also compulsory to learn piano for my course, as it is essential for teaching music. This meant I had to purchase a piano keyboard.

“Other costs that I wouldn’t have expected were purchasing textbooks for teaching while I am on school placement,” she says.

Sarah is currently on placement and is really enjoying applying what she has been learning, especially after spending much of the first two years of college online due to Covid.

Now she is “looking forward to completing my course and finally realising my dream of becoming a music teacher”.