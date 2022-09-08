| 14°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I entered college on a points waiver and I’ll leave with a business start-up’

Adam Farrell from Ballyleague Roscommon who is studying Business Studies and French, Peadar Kenny from Longford Town who is studying Computer Science and Business and Liam Junkermann from Connecticut in the U.S. who is studying Computer Science at Trinity Business School. Expand

Close

Adam Farrell from Ballyleague Roscommon who is studying Business Studies and French, Peadar Kenny from Longford Town who is studying Computer Science and Business and Liam Junkermann from Connecticut in the U.S. who is studying Computer Science at Trinity Business School.

Adam Farrell from Ballyleague Roscommon who is studying Business Studies and French, Peadar Kenny from Longford Town who is studying Computer Science and Business and Liam Junkermann from Connecticut in the U.S. who is studying Computer Science at Trinity Business School.

Adam Farrell from Ballyleague Roscommon who is studying Business Studies and French, Peadar Kenny from Longford Town who is studying Computer Science and Business and Liam Junkermann from Connecticut in the U.S. who is studying Computer Science at Trinity Business School.

As he prepares to start his final year at Trinity College Dublin, Peadar Kenny is planning on graduating with a lot more than a degree.

Alongside his formal studies, his time at university has seen Peadar and two fellow students turn an idea to the point of business start-up.

Related topics

More On Trinity College Dublin

Most Watched

Privacy