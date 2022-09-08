‘I entered college on a points waiver and I’ll leave with a business start-up’

As he prepares to start his final year at Trinity College Dublin, Peadar Kenny is planning on graduating with a lot more than a degree.

Alongside his formal studies, his time at university has seen Peadar and two fellow students turn an idea to the point of business start-up.

When he finishes next year, Peadar hopes to have created his own job at Imprint Esports, which was set up by the three friends.

Esports, short for electronic sports, is a form of competition using video games, particularly between professional players, individually or as teams. It is a fast-growing industry.

Their company aims to help esports teams hire more successful players by providing an enterprise platform for analysing esports player performance data.

Last week, it came second in Trinity’s annual Launchbox, an elite summer programme for student entrepreneurs at early stage start-ups.

“Not in a million years did I think this is how it would end up; I would have been happy with a degree,” says Peadar (22), a native of Longford town.

A computer enthusiast from a young age, Peadar also had an interest in theatre and business and recalls “having lots of different ideas about things I wanted to do”.

When the former St Mel’s College pupil was researching CAO options, the Trinity course in computer science and business caught his eye. “It was up my alley but the points were 510 and I thought ‘that’s quite a lot’,” he recalls.

It was then that his guidance counsellor explained the Higher Education Access Route (HEAR) to him, and how it aims to level the playing field by offering places on reduced points and extra college support to students from lower socio-economic backgrounds.

Peadar got his top choice with the help of a points waiver and started his dream course in 2019.

“It was absolutely the right choice for me and I only got in because of the HEAR scheme,” he says.

As a Trinity Access student, Peadar has benefited from the extra supports available but has also given back as a volunteer for the Access programme. In the process he has learned a lot about the advantages some students enjoy over others because of their family backgrounds. “It has been quite an eye opener for me,” he says.

At TCD orientation week, Peadar met Liam Junkermann, an American studying integrated computer science, and they struck up a friendship. By second year, a fellow student in the TCD Entrepreneurial Society piqued their interest in business.

“It was during Covid and we had a lot of time on our hands and we started planning out an idea for a business,” says Peadar.

At this stage, they reached out to another friend, Adam Farrell, who was studying business and French.

The partnership hasn’t looked back. In February, the trio carried off top prize at the entrepreneurial society’s Dragons’ Den-style competition.

That led to a place on Launchbox, a TCD programme providing student entrepreneurs with funding and access to investors and mentors.

With such success to date, they are hoping it will translate into a full-time job in the company for recently graduated Adam this year, and Peadar says “my goal also is that when I graduate, this will be my full-time job”.