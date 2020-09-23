| 8.8°C Dublin

'I came close to bankrupting myself in first year by buying €3.50 cappuccinos on a daily basis'

My Money Diary: Grainne Sexton

Shop around: ‘It took time for me to acquaint myself with the shops and restaurants which cater best to a student budget,’ says Trinity College student Grainne Sexton, photographed at home in Cork. Photo: Provision

When I began university three years ago, I was struck by how I often felt pulled in multiple directions. The pressure to make new friends and enjoy my new-found independence while grappling with a new course of study meant that moving away from home for the first time was both exciting and overwhelming.

Amidst all the excitement, however, I rarely considered the financial aspect of any of it. I regarded myself as independent and savvy, yet it quickly became apparent that I had little idea of how to manage my money or budget properly.

Three years later, I feel I've finally got to grips with spending as a student.