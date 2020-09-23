'I came close to bankrupting myself in first year by buying €3.50 cappuccinos on a daily basis'

When I began university three years ago, I was struck by how I often felt pulled in multiple directions. The pressure to make new friends and enjoy my new-found independence while grappling with a new course of study meant that moving away from home for the first time was both exciting and overwhelming.

Amidst all the excitement, however, I rarely considered the financial aspect of any of it. I regarded myself as independent and savvy, yet it quickly became apparent that I had little idea of how to manage my money or budget properly.

Three years later, I feel I've finally got to grips with spending as a student.

I am lucky to receive a small allowance from my parents each week, which goes towards rent and food. All other expenses are covered by the wage I earn in a part-time job.

As the cost of living is high in Dublin, I try my best to stick to a budget in an effort to ensure I don't overspend or run out of money.

Most third-level institutions collaborate with restaurants to offer special deals for students, so I always keep a close eye on where I can pick up cheap and easy meals. My student card is also useful and allows me to avail of discounts on items such as clothing and technology.

When shopping for groceries, I've found that supermarkets such as Aldi and Lidl surpass their more expensive competitors by offering unbranded goods at far lower prices.

Although my weekly food shop could cost as much as €40 in Dunnes, I often manage to get a full week of groceries for as little as €20 in Aldi.

Similarly, there are savings to be made in travel - I use a student Leap Card to get around Dublin but, dependent on where in the city I am based, it is sometimes cheaper to buy a monthly Luas ticket.

Despite my best efforts, there are times when I can't help splashing out. I love reading and am often found drifting around Dublin's various bookshops, attempting to quash the urge to buy 10 books at once. Second-hand bookstores, websites that sell cheap earlier editions, and second-hand book sales in college all allow me to indulge my reading habit while keeping costs down.

The second-hand route also works well for purchasing expensive academic textbooks.

Similar to my penchant for books, I often struggle to prevent myself from overspending in Dublin's cafés. Although there's nothing I enjoy more than catching up with friends over a coffee, I came close to bankrupting myself in first year by buying €3.50 cappuccinos on a daily basis.

I've since learnt from my mistakes and now frequent the €1 coffee machine in Trinity. When I do want to venture to a café, I am most inclined to visit those which offer student deals or a loyalty scheme.

My advice to any student looking to save money would be to shop around. It took time for me to realise that certain supermarkets are cheaper than others and to acquaint myself with the shops and restaurants which cater best to a student budget.

Although budgeting and saving can be boring and tiresome, I've found that they're like every other skill: the more effort I put in, the better I become.