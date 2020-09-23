How to thrive in your first year at college

Moving from school to third level is daunting in any year - but the element of uncertainty that looms large in 2020 will make this a college experience like no other. With blended learning and online socialising a huge part of the new experience, freshers in third-level education don't know what to expect from the coming months.

Yet ask current students and recent graduates, and it becomes clear that some things never change, pandemic or not. We asked them to impart their well-earned wisdom and advice on how to make the most out of the first year of college.

Maeve Gilmore (20) from Galway is in her third year of a Psychology/Sociology degree at University of Limerick

"I'm still meeting new people all the time. Try not to fall into the habit of getting comfortable. You might have a group of friends in first year that you're safe in, but reach out to meet other people. Don't just limit it to your housemates or people on your course.

"In the first few weeks, it's normal to feel like a fish in sand. College is all about trying to maintain a balance. In terms of societies, don't limit yourself. You can join the law or journalism societies even if you're not doing the courses. It's a social outing more than anything - it's there for the craic, but it also looks good on your CV."

Yvana Mpasa (21) from Portlaoise is in her third year of a Business Administration/Marketing degree at Maynooth University

"One of my biggest struggles has been with budgeting. It helps to learn how to put money aside and forecast for the week and have that self-control.

"I also learned the hard way not to put things off until the last minute. It piles up, and you can feel very overwhelmed if you let things slide. Do something small every day, no matter how small, as it takes the pressure off.

"The Leaving Cert was about rote learning, but university is more about understanding concepts and applying it. If you set aside the learning word for word and take the 'understanding the gist of things' approach, it sets you up for good grades.

"Because I was commuting every day in first year, I found it hard to make friends. I ended up putting myself out there more and even created my own [NGO-based] society. When you volunteer for stuff you end up in circles you might not have otherwise."

Aoife Hynes (22) from Mullingar is in her second year of International Development and Geography at Maynooth University

"I did first year twice - I did Science and didn't like it, so I transferred. My advice is to try different things. It's harder to go to lectures this year as many of them will be virtual, but try emailing lecturers to see if there's a way you can watch other subjects online. I think you have to put a bit of discipline on yourself right away. The lecturers aren't in charge of you. They're your future peers, and they know it.

"University is about growing as a person. The actual degree is only part of it. I always say, find a society to be on the committee of. It allows you to be properly in the society, and you'll find a really strong community."

Scott Power (22) from Lucan, Co Dublin is finishing his final year of a Physics degree at Trinity College Dublin

"I think I'd reach for support services sooner if I was in first year. I came through the disability access route for my course. I have a chronic illness, and while I can manage it, my life would have been a lot easier if I asked for help. I have friends with dyslexia, and they had been too afraid to ask for assistive technology. We all say we made our own lives a lot harder.

"Without traffic, my commute to college is about 25 minutes. My advice to commuters is to stay on campus until 9.20-10pm, and avoid rush hour. Go to the gym or library. You'd be surprised how tiring it can be on a bus for two hours a day. Besides, hanging around college is a good way to get to know people."

Carla Gummerson (32) from Greystones has just completed a Master's in Public Policy in UCD, and is Graduate Officer at the university's students' union

"I was auditor of the Mature Student Society for two years, and it's a great way for mature students to interact with others. The outside life of a mature student coming in is very different to those coming straight from the Leaving Cert. Some have kids, many haven't been in education for a long time.

"A society like this is a great way to infiltrate UCD life. I personally didn't, but I know a lot of mature students went in with a bit of Impostor Syndrome. Writing essays and doing referencing was a shock. If you don't know what you're doing, there are a lot of resources for first years. There is the Maths centre or writing centre, which is a massively useful resource.

"Even in a pandemic many of the societies will be active and have great webinars. The second trimester will be more 'in person', but we will really have to see as we go along."

Criodan O'Murchú (22) from Mullingar is completing his Chemistry degree at NUI Galway

"The biggest thing to remember is that there are thousands in the same boat as you. Maybe friends are going to different places or you're moving out of home for the first time. But you are not alone. In the first few weeks of college people are desperate for someone to talk to them. If you start a conversation with someone with something as simple as 'what course are you doing?', the conversation will just spill out.

"I worked through college, saved up enough and then stopped in my final year to give myself a bit more time to study. Working is the most difficult thing - try to keep a day free for yourself if at all possible, so it's not just work, college, work, college. For my first year I lived in digs and it actually worked out great. Two of the people I lived with were the people I met on my very first day of college, and we are very close now."

Mairead Maguire (19) from Donegal is in her second year of a History/Political Science degree at Trinity College Dublin

"Remember that you're different to who you were at secondary school, or at home. You are who you want to be now. No-one knows you, so be confident to be whoever you want to be. Talk to absolutely everyone - be that chatty person, even in Zoom breakout rooms.

"It can be hard to keep a job going in college, so if you are spending any amount of time on campus, look for jobs on the campus, from the library or alumni office to little cafés on campus. They're usually relatively well paid for student jobs.

"I think things will be different this year as many things are going online. Just remember that lots of people are in your situation, and no-one really knows what's going on."

Eoin Carey (20) from Greenfort, Dublin is in his second year of a Social Care degree at TU Tallaght

"It's hard to join in when you don't have a lot of money. But it helps to remember that you can have a great time with your mates on zero. It doesn't happen a lot but if I know something is coming up [socially], I'll budget in advance for it.

"This year, it's all new to us, but we're taking it as it comes. There is always going to be next year. We have to live through this, so just remember that there's always next year to enjoy when things get back to relative normal."

Sarah Michalek (22) from Dublin has finished her Master's in Psychological Science, and is the Ents officer at UCD

"I was quite timid, and the best thing I ever did was get involved in college life. From week one, I went to orientation and fresher's week, and to the clubs and societies that interested me even just a little bit. It can be tough, but it built my confidence so much. It was the best thing I could have done.

"Events will be tough to put on this year, but we will be putting 100 per cent in to make sure it's a great year. They can be sure of that. We'll be getting creative and recruiting class reps soon, and that's a good way to stay connected even if you're not on campus."