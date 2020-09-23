| 8.8°C Dublin

How to thrive in your first year at college

From managing budgets, making friends and minding your mental health, seasoned students share their best tips for getting the most out of third level

Tanya Sweeney

Moving from school to third level is daunting in any year - but the element of uncertainty that looms large in 2020 will make this a college experience like no other. With blended learning and online socialising a huge part of the new experience, freshers in third-level education don't know what to expect from the coming months.

Yet ask current students and recent graduates, and it becomes clear that some things never change, pandemic or not. We asked them to impart their well-earned wisdom and advice on how to make the most out of the first year of college.

Maeve Gilmore (20) from Galway is in her third year of a Psychology/Sociology degree at University of Limerick