How to put a cap on college spending

Starting college for the first time is an exciting and expensive time for everyone. This year, it's also going to be very strange. Gone is the fun of 'Freshers Week', giant lecture halls and close work/study groups. Instead, you might be "in college" from your bedroom.

While this certainly cuts down on some costs, there are others that remain high. Here are some tips to help you navigate the financials.

Susi

You may have received a college offer unexpectedly, or perhaps your family circumstances changed during Covid and there's no longer the money for you to take up your place, especially if it means living away from home.

The Students Universal Support Scheme (Susi) is still open for applicants. The early-bird deadline has passed, but they will take submissions for the next couple of months.

It provides valuable grants toward the Student Contribution (50pc or 100pc) and a Maintenance grant if you live more than 45km from your chosen college.

This is a monthly amount which is there to help with transport, accommodation and other things. While it won't cover all your costs, many students can find it's the difference between being able to take up their place, and not.

For the year that's in it, Susi says that while applications for the 2020/21 academic year will be assessed on the household's gross income from all sources for 2019, "If the applicant or any party to their application, e.g. a parent, experiences a negative change in income which is likely to last for the duration of the course or the foreseeable future, they can apply to be assessed under change of circumstances whereby the income reference period for the application will be 2020", which is good news.

So the message is: if you feel you need the financial help, don't delay. You're better off applying and being refused than wondering. The criteria are far more generous than, say, social welfare means tests, so the family income can be in the mid-€50,000s and a student could still qualify for some grant aid.

Accommodation

The good news during 2020 - and there has been little enough of it - is that Covid-19 has had the consequence of flattening the rental market. With Airbnbs all but disappeared, many landlords have returned properties to the longer term market. Some hotels are even offering rack rates for students, including the Radisson, St Helen's, near UCD. That college has also lowered its own campus rates, alongside DCU, UCC and UL.

Student specific accommodation (SSA) housing does not have to abide by all of the Rent Tenancies Board rules.

As such, students who often get a bad rep as tenants, can be favoured by landlords, as they don't have to give them Part IV rights (the right to remain as a tenant for 5.5 years, once you are there six months).

Because they can release the lease at any stage, with less notice, they may prefer to let to a student as a result.

Rents averaging €1,735pm (Dublin) and €1,199 (Cork) in February were in negative year-on-year territory by June. The new Residential Tenancies and Valuation Act, which came into force on August 1, means evictions for rent arrears are re-commencing, following the Covid emergency measures which banned them. That will free up properties over the next few months.

When looking at accommodation, here's some budget advice:

• Ask if you can lease for nine academic months, rather than a full calendar year;

• Don't be afraid to haggle over the rent;

• Don't be hoodwinked into giving more than one month's deposit;

• 'Key' money is illegal. You shouldn't have to pay more than a deposit to secure;

• Have your references, pay slips and bank statements lined up. Your landlord will want evidence you're a good bet;

• View properties with your parents, if possible. The landlord/agent will want to know there's a fall-back if you skip your rent.

Banking

By now, you probably have a bank account.

All retail banks offer free banking, with no account maintenance or transaction charges, to students. This typically means until someone is 23, but you may have to show you're still in full-time education.

It doesn't really matter where you have an account, however, setting up a savings or deposit account alongside it is vital.

This is free and allows you to put by money for your rent and other essentials so you don't spend it by, er, accident in the student bar.

If you're running direct debits off your account, banks charge a hefty fee if one is bounced or missed. Always make sure the correct amount is in your account to cover outgoings and know the dates they occur.

Many students like Revolut for its bill sharing options; it's instant and easy to move money around. While the account is 'free' (the card costs €6), this is only for cash withdrawals up to €200 per month. Over that you'll pay an expensive 2pc, so make sure you use it wisely.

Gadget/laptop insurance

Although prices have dropped significantly over the years, and you can get a really good tablet or notebook for under €500, you'll be out and about far more and there's an increased chance of it being damaged, lost or nicked.

Warranties from gadget shops are very expensive, with a raft of terms and conditions before you can make a claim.

Cost the premium out over three years, not just per month to see what you're really paying - it could be 40pc of the item's cost, which is crazy. Then compare separate gadget insurance (gadgetinsurance.com from €7.99pm) to see if it's any cheaper. It will be priced specifically by model.

Phone plans

Locking into a 12- or 24-month plan can be better value than Pay As You Go.

The 'youth' network from Three mobile under the '48' brand is offering, for €7.99pm 100gb data, calls, texts and 10gb roaming (if you ever get to use it again), for signups before November 10.

A nice feature is that customers can share, swap or donate some of their data each month.

GoMo won the Switcher.ie Best SIM-only mobile award for 2020 and has unlimited minutes, texts and data for €12.99 per month on a rolling 30-day contract.